Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia Union 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Kacper Przybylko scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, Paxten Aaronson added the second of his young MLS career and the shorthanded Philadelphia Union kept rolling with a 2-1 win over fading FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

Matt Freese made five saves in spot duty to help third-place Philadelphia move within two points of second-place Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings, despite missing six players to international duty and left back Kai Wagner to a red-card suspension.

Haris Medunjanin scored late against his former team for Cincinnati, who were officially eliminated from Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with a sixth consecutive defeat, in the first game since Chris Albright was officially named the club's new general manager. Albright was previously the Union's technical director.

Three losses during that skid have come at TQL Stadium, part of seven total in 13 games played at Cincy's new stadium against only one victory.

Goals

  • 45'+3' – PHI – Kacper Przybylko | WATCH
  • 56' – PHI – Paxten Aaronson | WATCH
  • 82' – CIN – Haris Medunjanin | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Union continued their dominance in this three-year-old series, improving their record against FCC to 4W-0L-1D with 9GF and 1GA. Cincinnati will have a second shot at their first win over Philly at Subaru Park on Oct. 31 in both teams' penultimate game of the regular season.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Przybylko has scored four goals in his last five matches, and on this night he took his chance like someone with loads of confidence, setting himself up for an emphatic finish just before halftime.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Nathan Harriel. In just his second MLS start, the 20-year-old tied for the Union lead with three key passes from a right wingback role, including a gorgeous cross that set up Aaronson's headed goal (below). He also led Philly with six tackles.

Up Next

  • CIN: Saturday, October 16 vs. Orlando City SC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • PHI: Saturday, October 16 at CF Montréal | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
FC Cincinnati Philadelphia Union

