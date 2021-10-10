Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia Union 2

Kacper Przybylko scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, Paxten Aaronson added the second of his young MLS career and the shorthanded Philadelphia Union kept rolling with a 2-1 win over fading FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

Matt Freese made five saves in spot duty to help third-place Philadelphia move within two points of second-place Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings, despite missing six players to international duty and left back Kai Wagner to a red-card suspension.

Haris Medunjanin scored late against his former team for Cincinnati, who were officially eliminated from Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with a sixth consecutive defeat, in the first game since Chris Albright was officially named the club's new general manager. Albright was previously the Union's technical director.