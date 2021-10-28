Recap: FC Cincinnati 3, Nashville SC 6

The result officially clinched an MLS Cup Playoff spot for Nashville, who finished the night at second place in the East Conference standings, while Cincinnati secured their third straight Wooden Spoon as the overall table's bottom-feeding side.

A surprisingly open match saw five goals scored in the first half. Reminiscent of their meeting in the season opener back in April, Cincinnati stunned Nashville with a quick start. An unfortunate deflection from Dave Romney sent the ball into his own net just six minutes in, and Brenner added a second from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

The Lions had a golden opportunity to finish the game off and go up by three goals in the 24th minute when Brenner once again stepped up to the penalty spot, but his panenka attempt was saved by Joe Willis to keep Nashville in the game. After a Walker Zimmerman trademark headed goal, Cincinnati once again took a two-goal lead through Brandon Vazquez, who carried the ball up from midfield before driving a low shot past Willis into the net.