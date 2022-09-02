MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 25

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, September 3 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Philadelphia Union win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Philadelphia are unbeaten in eight straight matches against New York (W5 D3, incl. playoffs), the longest unbeaten run by either team in the series.
- The Red Bulls have won three of their last four matches (D1) following a 1-0 win at Montréal on Wednesday.
- The Union have scored 16 goals in their last three games, the most goals ever scored in a three-match span in MLS history.
- All-time matchups: Series tied 15W - 15L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +135, Draw +250, Philadelphia Union +175
Match #2: Nashville SC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Nashville SC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Austin FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Nashville beat Austin, 1-0, at home in May 2021, the only previous meeting between the sides.
- Nashville SC have won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-1.
- Austin FC held 70.7 percent possession in their loss to Portland on Wednesday, the third time they've held at least 70 percent of the ball this season, collecting just one point from those games.
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -115, Draw +275, Austin FC +270
Match #3: Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, September 4 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Portland Timbers win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Atlanta United win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Atlanta United are unbeaten in four meetings against the Timbers in MLS play (W2 D2, including the 2018 MLS Cup Final).
- Portland defeated Austin FC, 2-1, on Wednesday despite having just 29.1 percent possession in the match. It was the third time they have finished with less than 30 percent possession in an MLS match, securing a victory on all three occasions (2018 vs. NYCFC and 2016 vs. SKC).
- Atlanta United followed their 3-2 win over D.C. on in Week 27 with a 4-1 loss to the Union on Wednesday. Atlanta have not won consecutive MLS matches since last September, posting a 0W-7L-6D record following their last 13 MLS wins.
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 2W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +110, Draw +280, Atlanta United +200
Match #4: D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids
Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- D.C. United win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Colorado Rapids win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Colorado recorded a 2-1 away win the last time the sides met, in February 2020. It ended a nine-match winless run against D.C. in MLS play.
- D.C. United earned a 2-1 victory over NYCFC on Wednesday, ending a four-game losing streak and a six-game winless streak.
- The Rapids have conceded 10 goals in their last two away matches, a 6-0 loss at Philadelphia and a 4-1 defeat at Nashville.
- All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 22W - 14L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +145, Draw +260, Colorado Rapids +160
Match #5: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
Sunday, September 4 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- New England Revolution win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- New York City FC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- NYCFC have won only two of their 10 all-time MLS visits to Gillette Stadium (D3 L5, including one penalty shootout win).
- New England have won just two of their nine home matches (D6 L1) since early May. Only Houston (10) and D.C. United (9) have fewer home points than the Revs (12) in that time.
- All-time matchups: Series tied 9W - 9L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution +110, Draw +260, New York City FC +210
Match #6: LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
Sunday, September 4 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Real Salt Lake win (50 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC have won nine of the 11 MLS meetings with Real Salt Lake (L2, including playoffs), including winning the last five in a row.
- The Black & Gold have lost three consecutive matches following their seven-match winning streak.
- RSL are unbeaten in three straight road games (W1 D2). Their five points in those three road games equal their total from their previous nine away league games (W1 D2 L6) dating back to late March.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 10W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -225, Draw +375, Real Salt Lake +525