2022 MLS Fantasy Round 25 Positional Rankings

With just five rounds of MLS Fantasy to go, time is running out to make a run at the top of the table.
Round 25 sees all but eight teams playing twice, giving fantasy managers a fine opportunity to stir things up in the standings. It also marks the opening round of the Fantasy Champions League final period, where the top 250 qualified managers will battle it out for the $500 top prize.
The action kicks off on Wednesday, so let’s zero in on the top players and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CLT, CIN, DAL, MIA, ORL, SJ, SKC, VAN
Goalkeepers
A case can be made for several DGW goalkeepers this round. Of the high-end options, Maxime Crepeau and LAFC are in a good bounceback spot against a Houston Dynamo team that is winless in six straight matches.
Eloy Room jumps out as a good value play, with the Columbus Crew hosting a pair of winnable home games versus Inter Miami and Chicago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$8.2
|
2. Djordje Petrovic
|
NE
|
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
|
$9.9
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. DC, at NE
|
$9.8
|
4. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. ATL, at RBNY
|
$10.9
|
5. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. POR, at NSH
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
|
$7.3
|
2. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$7.4
|
3. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
at ORL, vs. HOU
|
$6.5
Defenders
Kai Wagner tallied his 12th assist of the season in Philadelphia’s 6-0 dismantling of Colorado last round. After clean sheet points and bonus points were added in, Wagner finished with a whopping 16 points to bump his impressive season total up to 211 points. That’s good for second overall behind only Hany Mukhtar, strengthening the case to lock Wagner in with two chances to pile up points this round.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. ATL, at RBNY
|
$12.9
|
2. Domenico Criscito
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$10.0
|
3. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$8.0
|
4. Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$10.6
|
5. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
|
$9.0
|
6. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at PHI, at POR
|
$10.7
|
7. Alan Benitez
|
MIN
|
at RSL, vs. DAL
|
$7.7
|
8. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
at ORL, vs. HOU
|
$7.8
|
9. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
at TOR, vs. SKC
|
$9.2
|
10. Dave Romney
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. DC, at NE
|
$6.0
|
2. Will Sands
|
CLB
|
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
|
$4.0
|
3. Brent Kallman
|
MIN
|
at RSL, vs. DAL
|
$4.5
Midfielders
Hany Mukhtar has hit the $16 million mark, and he’s produced quite the numbers to back the lofty price tag up. The Nashville SC star has averaged over 14 fantasy points per game across his last four appearances, contributing four goals and five assists during that span. With two home games incoming, and Nashville SC hitting their stride, look for Mukhtar to continue to stuff the stat sheet.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$16.0
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
|
$13.2
|
3. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
|
$11.8
|
4. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. POR, at NSH
|
$14.1
|
5. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at RSL, vs. DAL
|
$14.3
|
6. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at ORL, vs. HOU
|
$12.7
|
7. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. RBNY, at TOR
|
$9.6
|
8. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. ATL, at RBNY
|
$13.0
|
9. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at MTL, vs. PHI
|
$10.5
|
10. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. DC, at NE
|
$10.9
|
11. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at PHI, at POR
|
$11.0
|
12. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. DC, at NE
|
$9.6
|
13. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at ATX, vs. ATL
|
$9.3
|
14. Riqui Puig
|
LA
|
at TOR, vs. SKC
|
$9.2
|
15. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
vs. POR, at NSH
|
$10.5
|
16. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$7.8
|
17. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$12.0
|
18. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$9.9
|
19. Cristian Casseres Jr.
|
RBNY
|
at MTL, vs. PHI
|
$7.9
|
20. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$10.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dairon Asprilla
|
POR
|
at ATX, vs. ATL
|
$6.3
|
2. Amar Sejdic
|
ATL
|
at PHI, at POR
|
$4.1
|
3. Kelyn Rowe
|
SEA
|
at ORL, vs. HOU
|
$4.0
Forwards
Lorenzo Insigne has wasted no time proving his worth to Toronto FC, scoring four goals and adding one assist over the last five games. He’s taken five or more shots in five of his last six appearances, putting him in the “set it and forget it conversation” with two home games on the Round 25 schedule.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$11.5
|
2. Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
|
$11.7
|
3. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$11.5
|
4. Federico Bernardeschi
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$10.3
|
5. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$10.1
|
6. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. ATL, at RBNY
|
$10.2
|
7. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at ORL, vs. HOU
|
$9.9
|
8. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at TOR, vs. SKC
|
$9.5
|
9. Gareth Bale
|
LAFC
|
at HOU, vs. RSL
|
$7.5
|
10. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. RBNY, at TOR
|
$11.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxi Urruti
|
ATX
|
vs. POR, at NSH
|
$6.1
|
2. Ayo Akinola
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$4.0
|
3. Thiago Andrade
|
NYC
|
vs. DC, at NE
|
$5.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. COL, vs. ATX
|
$16.0
|
2. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
vs. LA, vs. MTL
|
$11.5
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
|
$13.2
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Christian Samson! His team “Going for Gauld” scored 46 points by captaining Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag, finishing with 140 points to win a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for the Round 24 prize.