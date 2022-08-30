Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 25 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Urruti Fantasy

With just five rounds of MLS Fantasy to go, time is running out to make a run at the top of the table.

Round 25 sees all but eight teams playing twice, giving fantasy managers a fine opportunity to stir things up in the standings. It also marks the opening round of the Fantasy Champions League final period, where the top 250 qualified managers will battle it out for the $500 top prize.

The action kicks off on Wednesday, so let’s zero in on the top players and values at each position.

Teams NOT on a DGW: CLT, CIN, DAL, MIA, ORL, SJ, SKC, VAN

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 25 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

A case can be made for several DGW goalkeepers this round. Of the high-end options, Maxime Crepeau and LAFC are in a good bounceback spot against a Houston Dynamo team that is winless in six straight matches.

Eloy Room jumps out as a good value play, with the Columbus Crew hosting a pair of winnable home games versus Inter Miami and Chicago.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$8.2
2. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$9.9
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. DC, at NE
$9.8
4. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. ATL, at RBNY
$10.9
5. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. POR, at NSH
$9.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
$7.3
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$7.4
3. Stefan Frei
SEA
at ORL, vs. HOU
$6.5

Defenders

Kai Wagner tallied his 12th assist of the season in Philadelphia’s 6-0 dismantling of Colorado last round. After clean sheet points and bonus points were added in, Wagner finished with a whopping 16 points to bump his impressive season total up to 211 points. That’s good for second overall behind only Hany Mukhtar, strengthening the case to lock Wagner in with two chances to pile up points this round.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. ATL, at RBNY
$12.9
2. Domenico Criscito
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$10.0
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$8.0
4. Diego Palacios
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$10.6
5. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
$9.0
6. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at PHI, at POR
$10.7
7. Alan Benitez
MIN
at RSL, vs. DAL
$7.7
8. Alex Roldan
SEA
at ORL, vs. HOU
$7.8
9. Julian Araujo
LA
at TOR, vs. SKC
$9.2
10. Dave Romney
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$8.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. DC, at NE
$6.0
2. Will Sands
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
$4.0
3. Brent Kallman
MIN
at RSL, vs. DAL
$4.5

Midfielders

Hany Mukhtar has hit the $16 million mark, and he’s produced quite the numbers to back the lofty price tag up. The Nashville SC star has averaged over 14 fantasy points per game across his last four appearances, contributing four goals and five assists during that span. With two home games incoming, and Nashville SC hitting their stride, look for Mukhtar to continue to stuff the stat sheet.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$16.0
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$13.2
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
$11.8
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. POR, at NSH
$14.1
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at RSL, vs. DAL
$14.3
6. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at ORL, vs. HOU
$12.7
7. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. RBNY, at TOR
$9.6
8. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. ATL, at RBNY
$13.0
9. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at MTL, vs. PHI
$10.5
10. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. DC, at NE
$10.9
11. Thiago Almada
ATL
at PHI, at POR
$11.0
12. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. DC, at NE
$9.6
13. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at ATX, vs. ATL
$9.3
14. Riqui Puig
LA
at TOR, vs. SKC
$9.2
15. Diego Fagundez
ATX
vs. POR, at NSH
$10.5
16. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$7.8
17. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$12.0
18. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$9.9
19. Cristian Casseres Jr.
RBNY
at MTL, vs. PHI
$7.9
20. Michael Bradley
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$10.1
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dairon Asprilla
POR
at ATX, vs. ATL
$6.3
2. Amar Sejdic
ATL
at PHI, at POR
$4.1
3. Kelyn Rowe
SEA
at ORL, vs. HOU
$4.0

Forwards

Lorenzo Insigne has wasted no time proving his worth to Toronto FC, scoring four goals and adding one assist over the last five games. He’s taken five or more shots in five of his last six appearances, putting him in the “set it and forget it conversation” with two home games on the Round 25 schedule.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$11.5
2. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. CHI
$11.7
3. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$11.5
4. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$10.3
5. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$10.1
6. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. ATL, at RBNY
$10.2
7. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at ORL, vs. HOU
$9.9
8. Chicharito
LA
at TOR, vs. SKC
$9.5
9. Gareth Bale
LAFC
at HOU, vs. RSL
$7.5
10. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. RBNY, at TOR
$11.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxi Urruti
ATX
vs. POR, at NSH
$6.1
2. Ayo Akinola
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$4.0
3. Thiago Andrade
NYC
vs. DC, at NE
$5.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. COL, vs. ATX
$16.0
2. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. LA, vs. MTL
$11.5
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$13.2

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Christian Samson! His team “Going for Gauld” scored 46 points by captaining Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag, finishing with 140 points to win a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for the Round 24 prize.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W24

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 25 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

