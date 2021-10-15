MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 24

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, October 16 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC won their first five meetings with the Earthquakes in MLS, outscoring them, 20-4. San Jose have won all four meetings since, the first team to beat LAFC four straight times in MLS play, regular season or playoffs
- LAFC lost, 2-1, to Portland in their last home match, the team’s third loss of the season at Banc of California Stadium and the most home losses in a single season in club history. LAFC have never lost consecutive home matches in MLS play
- After not allowing more than one goal in 11 straight matches (nine total goals conceded) from mid-July to mid-September, San Jose have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five games (13 total goals conceded). The only team the Earthquakes held under three goals in that time was LAFC (2-0 win on September 25)
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 6W - 5L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -165, Draw +290, San Jose Earthquakes +425
Match #2: New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire
Saturday, October 16 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CHI win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Revs are unbeaten in five straight meetings with the Fire (W3 D2), including a win and a draw this season. Including playoffs, it’s New England’s longest-ever unbeaten run against the Fire in MLS play
- New England have 65 points after 29 matches, the most by any team in MLS history at this stage of a season, one more than the Galaxy had in 1998. No team has collected more than 65 points in the first 30 games of a season in MLS history
- Chicago have lost four straight away matches following their only road win since the start of the 2020 season (1-0 at NY Red Bulls on August 28). The Fire have just nine points on the road since the start of last season (W1 D6 L17). Only Austin FC (8 points), who joined the league this season, have fewer in that time
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 12W - 10L - 7D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -250, Draw +375, Chicago Fire +550
Match #3: D.C. United vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Nashville have won both of their meetings with D.C. United, including a 5-2 victory at home on August 15. The five goals allowed were the most D.C. have conceded in a 90-minute match since a 5-1 defeat to the Union in August 2019
- D.C. United have won eight of their last nine home matches, including the last four in a row (L1). The 24 points are the most in any nine-game home span in a single season for D.C. United since they had 25 points (W8 D1) in nine home games from April-August 2012
- Nashville’s last two road games have ended in scoreless draws, the sixth and seventh away clean sheets they kept this season. With four away matches left this season, Nashville are two away from the MLS record for road clean sheets in a single regular season, set by the Galaxy (9) in 2010
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 2W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +100, Draw +240, Nashville SC +260
Match #4: Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders
Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- HOU win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Including playoffs, the Sounders have won eight straight matches against Houston dating back to June 2017. This run is the only time Houston have lost more than five straight matches against any opponent in the club’s MLS history
- Houston are unbeaten in their last three home matches (W2 D1), though their last home match ended in a scoreless draw. The Dynamo haven’t gone scoreless in consecutive home matches since 1-0 defeats to Seattle and Chicago in July-August 2019
- Seattle have won nine of their 13 away matches this season (D2 L2) including the last two in a row, tied with New England for the most road wins this season. Only one team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) has recorded more away wins in a single regular season: Atlanta United (10) in 2018
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 11W - 4L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo +145, Draw +230, Seattle Sounders +175
Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, October 16 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Galaxy ended a three-match losing streak to Portland with a 4-1 home victory on July 30. The Galaxy have just one winning streak over the Timbers in MLS, winning three straight meetings in the 2012 season
- The Galaxy are winless in five straight home games (D3 L2) after failing to win just three of their previous 12 matches at Dignity Health Sports Park (W9 D1 L2). Including playoffs, the Galaxy have just two longer home winless runs in the club’s MLS history (10 straight in April-August 2017 and 8 straight in April-June 2006)
- Portland have won seven of their last eight games (D1) including the last four in a row, the first time in club history that the Timbers have won seven times in an eight-match span. Portland have won all four of their away matches in that time, the first time in club history the Timbers have won four straight regular-season matches
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 14W - 12L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -110, Draw +275, Portland Timbers +250
Match #6: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Sunday, October 17 at 1 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Red Bulls lead the all-time series in the Hudson River Derby with 11 wins to New York City’s six with three draws in all competitions. The Red Bulls won six of the first seven meetings (L1) but the last 13 have been split, with each side winning five (D3)
- The Red Bulls enter the derby on a six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2) that includes a win and a draw against NYCFC. The Red Bulls haven’t had a longer run without a loss in MLS play in a single season since going unbeaten in the final 16 matches of the 2016 season (W9 D7)
- New York City FC are on a season-high four-match winless run (D2 L2) that includes a loss and a draw against the Red Bulls. NYCFC have taken just nine points in its last 10 games (W2 D3 L5), they haven’t had a worse single season run since July-September 2015 (eight points)
- Valentín Castellanos has been involved in 11 of NYCFC’s 14 goals since the start of August (8 goals, 3 assists). Only Ola Kamara (13) has been involved in more in that time
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 12W - 6L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +160, Draw +260, NYCFC +170