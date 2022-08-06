MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, August 6 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Atlanta United win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Seattle Sounders FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Atlanta and Seattle have met four times in MLS play. Three of the four meetings have ended in draws, including their only game in the last three years, a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field in May 2021. Seattle have the only win, a 2-1 home victory in July 2019.
- Atlanta have just three wins in their last 17 league games (D6 L8). Only one of those wins has been in the last eight matches (D3 L4), a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.
- The Sounders have lost three consecutive road matches. Their seven away defeats this season are the fourth most in MLS.
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders FC lead 1W - 0L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -110, Draw +270, Seattle Sounders FC +260
Match #2: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Columbus Crew win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- New York City FC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- NYCFC have won their last two matches against the Crew, however, both meetings were in New York. The Cityzens have just one win in 10 visits to Columbus (D3 L6, including playoffs).
- Columbus lost 2-1 to CF Montréal Wednesday despite leading until the 87th minute. They gave up two late goals to Montréal in the 88th and 94th-minute. It is the second time in as many seasons that the Crew have lost a home match that they led in the 87th minute or later, also doing so against Seattle last August.
- NYCFC earned their fourth straight clean sheet in a scoreless draw at Montréal last Saturday, tied for the second-longest streak in MLS this season behind their own six-match run in May.
- All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 9W - 7L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew +135, Draw +240, New York City FC +170
Match #3: D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- D.C. United win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- This will be the 99th edition of D.C. United against the Red Bulls. It is the most played match in MLS history (including playoffs). The last nine meetings were split, with each side winning three and drawing three.
- D.C. United have lost seven of their last 10 MLS matches (W2 D1) following a 3-0 defeat at Charlotte FC Wednesday night.
- The Red Bulls lost 5-4 at home to the Colorado Rapids Tuesday night. It marked the 22nd time in MLS history that at least nine goals were scored in a match and the eighth (36.4%) to feature the Red Bulls.
- All-time matchups: D.C United lead 43W - 38L - 18D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +220, Draw +250, New York Red Bulls +110
Match #4: FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- FC Cincinnati win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- Philadelphia Union win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Philadelphia Union have never lost to FC Cincinnati, winning five of their first six meetings (D1), including two of three in Cincinnati (D1).
- FC Cincinnati’s 4-4 draw with Inter Miami CF last Saturday was the second time this season the Orange & Blue have both scored and conceded at least four goals in a match (4-4 vs. NYCFC on June 29).
- The Union’s 6-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC in Week 23 marked their fifth straight MLS win, equaling the club record set earlier this year. Philadelphia have a plus-16 goal difference over those five matches, equaling the best in any five-game span in MLS history (Atlanta United in September 2017).
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 5W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +170, Draw +240, Philadelphia Union +145
Match #5: Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, August 6 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMás, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA Galaxy (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Sporting Kansas City won both of their games against the Galaxy last season. LA have won just two of their last 12 matches against SKC (D4 L6), dating back to October 2015.
- Sporting KC have lost five straight home matches in regulation for the first time in club history.
- The Galaxy have lost three straight road matches and have just one win in their last 13 visits to Kansas City (D6 L6) dating back to 2008, a 2-0 win in May 2019.
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 31W - 28L - 16D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City +180, Draw +250, LA Galaxy +130
Match #6: Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
Saturday, August 6 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: UniMás, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- Real Salt Lake win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- LAFC have won eight of their 10 MLS meetings with Real Salt Lake (L2, including playoffs), including the last four in a row.
- RSL have just one win in their last seven games (D3 L3) after winning five of their previous seven (L2).
- LAFC’s 2-1 win over Seattle in Week 23 took them to 48 points through 22 games this season. The only two teams to have as many points at this stage of a season were LAFC in 2019 and the New England Revolution last season (49 each).
- All-time match-ups: LAFC lead 9W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +170, Draw +240, LAFC +140