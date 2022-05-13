MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 11

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
* Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Saturday, May 14 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- COL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The home team has won six of the seven all-time MLS meetings between Colorado and LAFC, including a 3-0 home win for LAFC in the 2022 season opener
- The Rapids are unbeaten in their last 21 regular-season home matches (W12 D9), a club record that dates back over a year
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 5W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado +150, Draw +240, LAFC +165
Match #2: New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- New York City FC have won six of their last eight home matches against the Crew (W6 D1 L1, including playoffs)
- The Crew’s 2-2 draw at New England on Saturday was the sixth time they’ve shared the points in their last nine away matches (W1 L2)
- All-time matchups: Columbus lead 9W - 6L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC -165, Draw +290, Columbus +425
Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RBNY win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Union are unbeaten in seven straight matches against the Red Bulls (W5 D2)
- The Union have lost only two of their 23 home matches over the last 12 months (W15 D6)
- RBNY have won their first five away matches this season, becoming the third team in MLS history to do so
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 15W - 15L - 7D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia +135, Draw +220, New York +200
Match #4: LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, May 14 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DAL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Galaxy have taken seven points from their last three home games against FC Dallas (W2 D1), including a win and a draw last season
- The Galaxy’s last four matches have seen a total of three goals, with no match having more than one
- FC Dallas recently extended their unbeaten run to eight games (W5 D3), but haven't won on the road since August 2021 (D6 L4)
- All-time matchups: LA lead 39W - 34L - 13D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA -130, Draw +250, Dallas +340
Match #5: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution
Sunday, May 15 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Atlanta United stretched their MLS home unbeaten run to 12 games with a 4-1 victory over the Fire on Saturday (W8 D4). This run equals the longest regular-season home unbeaten streak in Atlanta’s history
- New England have not won consecutive matches since a three-match winning streak last September. The Revs have already matched their loss total from 2021 (5)
- All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 5W - 2L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta -105, Draw +250, New England +260
Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Sounders have won nine of their 11 all-time MLS meetings with Minnesota, the best winning percentage for any team against a single opponent they've played at least 10 times in MLS history
- Seattle have dropped three straight MLS matches, and they’ve won only once in their last six MLS matches at home (D2 L3)
- The Loons have struggled on the road, managing just four wins in 22 road games since the start of last season (D8 L10)
- All-time matchups: Seattle lead 9W - 1L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle -140, Draw +275, Minnesota +360