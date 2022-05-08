Recap: New England Revolution 2, Columbus Crew 2

Two unanswered goals in the second half seemed to give the Revs a much-needed win. The first was a sweeping passing move, taking just five passes to go from goalkeeper Matt Turner into the net, with fullback DeJuan Jones emphatically volleying home a cross from substitute Emmanuel Boateng. The second came with under 10 minutes to go. Adam Buksa scored for the third match running, looping a header over a stranded Eloy Room to set New England on track for three points.