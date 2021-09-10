MLS players, academy products shine in September World Cup qualifiers

Here are some of the top performers from throughout the league that featured for their countries over the international break.

The September window of World Cup Qualifying is a wrap and there was MLS representation abound , both in Concacaf Octagonal play and across the globe.

But first one quick note: Many are products of MLS NEXT academies, as youth development continues to accelerate across the United States and Canada.

For MLS NEXT Club and Country. MLS NEXT alumni showed out during the first round of World Cup Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/4Torv4jmAh

It took the 18-year-old FC Dallas homegrown standout a while to get rolling in the 4-1 win at Honduras , but Pepi finished as the talk of the US men's national team 's September window. He was instrumental with his forward play to spring Antonee Robinson for the equalizer, headed in what stood as the winning goal, and then assisted on the crucial insurance tally that Brenden Aaronson put away.

The only thing that might have been better for Pepi's first window is if he played more after he wasn't deployed during the USMNT's first two draws. But he made enough of an impression to be a strong candidate for selection when Gregg Berhalter picks his October squad.

Coming off a stalwart showing for the USMNT at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, Turner was again entrusted with the No.1 role after Zack Steffen received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Once again, Turner showed that the US are in good hands with him between the posts.

There was nothing he really could have done on either of the goals that the Yanks surrendered in their three-game Octagonal set, and he made a massive save during the second half of the Honduras match to preserve a 1-1 deadlock.