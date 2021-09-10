MLS players, academy products shine in September World Cup qualifiers

The September window of World Cup Qualifying is a wrap and there was MLS representation abound, both in Concacaf Octagonal play and across the globe.
Here are some of the top performers from throughout the league that featured for their countries over the international break.
But first one quick note: Many are products of MLS NEXT academies, as youth development continues to accelerate across the United States and Canada.
It took the 18-year-old FC Dallas homegrown standout a while to get rolling in the 4-1 win at Honduras, but Pepi finished as the talk of the US men's national team's September window. He was instrumental with his forward play to spring Antonee Robinson for the equalizer, headed in what stood as the winning goal, and then assisted on the crucial insurance tally that Brenden Aaronson put away.
The only thing that might have been better for Pepi's first window is if he played more after he wasn't deployed during the USMNT's first two draws. But he made enough of an impression to be a strong candidate for selection when Gregg Berhalter picks his October squad.
Coming off a stalwart showing for the USMNT at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, Turner was again entrusted with the No.1 role after Zack Steffen received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Once again, Turner showed that the US are in good hands with him between the posts.
There was nothing he really could have done on either of the goals that the Yanks surrendered in their three-game Octagonal set, and he made a massive save during the second half of the Honduras match to preserve a 1-1 deadlock.
It remains to be seen if Turner is still the first-choice option come October or if Steffen will re-assume the starting role, but Turner has done nothing to suggest he can't handle the duties. Frankly, it's what we've come to expect from the New England backstop, who has also helped anchor the Revs to atop the Supporters' Shield standings in MLS play.
Robinson has very much entrenched himself as a reliable starting option beside John Brooks in the USMNT's central defense, appearing as a summertime revelation at the Gold Cup and continuing his strong form in September's qualifiers.
As he's displayed at the club level with Atlanta United, Robinson is as fundamentally sound as they come, with great 1-v-1 defending skills and pretty much never finding himself out of position. He has a calming influence on the field, a vital quality in Concacaf matches that can often become chaotic and are always extremely high intensity.
We've always known about Buchanan's raw talent and upside, but it really seems like the Revolution winger has taken his game to another level over the last couple of months, doesn't it? Like Turner, Buchanan has been one of the key factors in New England's ascent to atop the MLS table. And, like Turner, that form has very much translated to the international level.
He helped Canada to a five-point haul in their three WCQ matches and was especially dynamic in his country's dominant 3-0 victory over El Salvador at BMO Field, assisting on one goal and scoring another. He's off to Club Brugge on a lucrative transfer deal after the season, but let's enjoy the electric 22-year-old in MLS while we still can.
The Nashville SC defender has been a reliable cog for Gary Smith's group and has also shined for Canada, showcasing his versatile skill set in multiple slots along John Herdman's backline. He thrice went 90 minutes as Les Rouges earned a solid five points from their first qualifiers.
Becoming a regular MLS starter and a full-fledged contributor at the international level is about as much as Nashville could have hoped for from their No. 11 overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Wake Forest.
It's been a tough season for Toronto FC, but Laryea continues to excel as a two-way threat for Canada, showcasing some electric moments during the September window by making vital plays on both sides of the ball.
He started and played the full 90 minutes in each of their three matches, assisting on veteran teammate Atiba Hutchinson's opener in the romp over El Salvador.
Another New England standout, Buksa got his first caps for Poland this window and certainly made the most of the opportunity.
It started with an important goal in his international debut, which saw Buksa cash home a headed finish to restore his country with a 2-1 lead in a match that eventually ended as a 4-1 victory over Albania. He followed that up with a hat trick in Poland's 7-1 win over San Marino and also played 63 minutes in a 1-1 draw against England.
All of that preceded rumors linking Buksa to English Premier League side Leicester City. All told, the 25-year-old couldn't have asked for a much more emphatic start to his run with The White and Reds.
Salloi has been torching MLS defenses all season for Sporting Kansas City, moving into the league MVP conversation with his efforts. He parlayed that into a call-up for his native Hungary, where he picked up three caps in European qualifiers – making his senior team debut.
The SKC homegrown helped Hungary to an important 2-1 win over Andorra in his last match, notching three shot attempts and drawing a couple of fouls as his country saw out the victorious result.
Najar has enjoyed a stellar season for Hernan Losada at D.C. United, where he seems to have reinvigorated a once-promising career that had been stalled by injuries. The 28-year-old has put up one goal and three assists at the MLS level, and was called up by Honduras for their Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.
He showcased the creative array of flicks and tricks that have made him such an enticing talent throughout his career. It may not have been a great window for Honduras, who drew their first two matches before taking a 4-1 home defeat to the USMNT, but it's been great to see Najar back thriving at both the club and international levels.
Panama are right in the Octagonal fight with a pair of draws and a 3-0 win over Jamaica leaving them tied with the US and Canada on five points from three matches. As usual, Godoy has been at the heart of it for his country, earning over 100 caps since his 2010 debut.
The 31-year-old has been a rock-solid cog for Nashville, starting 13 out of his 15 MLS appearances and dishing out four assists from his defensive midfield spot this year.
Rodriguez, coming off his best performance yet for LAFC, enjoyed a strong window for Uruguay. He started all three of their September qualifiers, where they went 2-0-1 to reach third in the Conmebol standings.
The pacy, creative forward saved his best showing for Bolivia, assisting twice in a 4-2 win.
Gallese remains a rock at goalkeeper for Peru, starting all three games as they drew Uruguay 1-1 and beat Venezuela 1-0. Their only demerit was dropping a 2-0 match against powerhouse side Brazil.
Aside from the Orlando City standout, Peru also featured NYCFC center back Alex Callens and San Jose left back Marcos Lopez, who both started all three games. And Seattle striker Raul Ruidiaz came off the bench upon his return.
Roldan and El Salvador began with two straight 0-0 draws against the USMNT and Honduras. Then they suffered a 3-0 setback at Canada, taking two points after their strong Gold Cup performance this summer.
Roldan continues to play an incredibly important role in La Selecta's ambitions, proving an important coup for head coach Hugo Perez on the recruiting side. He's played fullback and in midfield as well.
The coolest part? He got to face his big brother and Sounders teammate (Cristian) in their opening match, a moment the Roldan family won't soon forget.