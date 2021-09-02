New England's Adam Buksa scores on Poland debut in World Cup Qualifying

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa couldn't have asked for a much better debut for Poland's national team, netting the game-winner Thursday in his country's emphatic 4-1 victory over Albania in World Cup Qualifying group stage play.

Buksa's legendary teammate Robert Lewandowski scored a goal and had an assist to help spearhead the one-sided result, vaulting Poland to second place in Group I.

The match ended in a rout, but Buksa's goal came at a crucial moment after Poland had yielded the equalizer following Lewandowski's 12th-minute opener. Buksa restored the lead in the 44th minute with a clinical snapped header that glanced off the post and into the net. The finish was assisted by former Chicago Fire FC attacker Przemyslaw Frankowski.

The 25-year-old was making his Poland debut amid a season where he's helped vault New England atop the Supporters' Shield standings and emerge as an MLS Cup favorite.

The Designated Player has scored 10 goals and dished two assists in 23 games (16 starts) to contribute to those efforts. Standing at 6-foot-3, the left-footed striker is particularly dangerous on set pieces.

