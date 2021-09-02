New England's Adam Buksa scores on Poland debut in World Cup Qualifying

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa couldn't have asked for a much better debut for Poland's national team, netting the game-winner Thursday in his country's emphatic 4-1 victory over Albania in World Cup Qualifying group stage play.

Buksa's legendary teammate Robert Lewandowski scored a goal and had an assist to help spearhead the one-sided result, vaulting Poland to second place in Group I.

The match ended in a rout, but Buksa's goal came at a crucial moment after Poland had yielded the equalizer following Lewandowski's 12th-minute opener. Buksa restored the lead in the 44th minute with a clinical snapped header that glanced off the post and into the net. The finish was assisted by former Chicago Fire FC attacker Przemyslaw Frankowski.