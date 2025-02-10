MLS is Back: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi stars in Super Bowl ad

When football ends, fútbol begins.
That was the tagline of Apple's Super Bowl ad ahead of the 2025 MLS season, broadcast worldwide Sunday evening shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles captured the NFL's biggest prize with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
And what better player to feature in the spot than Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF's captain and Argentine superstar?
Messi and Miami will officially kick off the 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 when hosting New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The GOAT enters as the defending Landon Donovan MLS MVP and is chasing his third trophy with Miami, after lifting Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, they'll also compete this summer in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Before that gets underway, Messi took in the Super Bowl sights and scenes from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans – watching alongside teammates and former FC Barcelona stars Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez.
As Messi and Miami chase the club's first MLS Cup, catch every game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.