Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Final matchups & key info

The dream continues for four teams in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The winners advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6. As the top remaining team in the Supporters' Shield standings, Inter Miami have hosting priority for the championship match.

And then there were four. 🏆 Next up: Conference Finals on Saturday // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/imFOqWUiyj

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have reached another level as the lights shine brightest, following up a 4-0 win over Nashville SC with a 4-0 victory at FC Cincinnati . Messi has factored into all 12 of the Herons' playoff goals, setting a postseason record for goal contributions (6g/6a) as they close in on hosting MLS Cup.

(1) San Diego FC vs. (2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 29 | 9 pm ET

Saturday, Nov. 29 | 9 pm ET WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

MLS Season Pass, Apple TV WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium

The West's top two seeds will face off for a chance at MLS Cup glory after San Diego and Vancouver each notched dramatic victories in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Vancouver have momentum from an all-time playoff match, outlasting LAFC after a 2-2 draw went to penalty kicks in front of a club-record crowd. Thomas Müller described the end-to-end action as "the brutal beauty of our game," an apt summary as the Whitecaps look to keep their dream season going.