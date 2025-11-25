Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Final matchups & key info

The dream continues for four teams in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami CF host New York City FC on Saturday in the Eastern Conference Final (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV), followed by San Diego FC welcoming Vancouver Whitecaps FC later that day in the Western Conference Final (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
The winners advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6. As the top remaining team in the Supporters' Shield standings, Inter Miami have hosting priority for the championship match.
(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (5) New York City FC
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 29 | 6 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- WHERE: Chase Stadium
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have reached another level as the lights shine brightest, following up a 4-0 win over Nashville SC with a 4-0 victory at FC Cincinnati. Messi has factored into all 12 of the Herons' playoff goals, setting a postseason record for goal contributions (6g/6a) as they close in on hosting MLS Cup.
New York City FC hope to knock off a third straight higher-seed team, having eliminated Charlotte FC and Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union. They've won three road games this postseason, getting big-time goals from Maxi Moralez and Nicolás Fernández Mercau alongside timely saves from USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese.
(1) San Diego FC vs. (2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 29 | 9 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium
The West's top two seeds will face off for a chance at MLS Cup glory after San Diego and Vancouver each notched dramatic victories in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Vancouver have momentum from an all-time playoff match, outlasting LAFC after a 2-2 draw went to penalty kicks in front of a club-record crowd. Thomas Müller described the end-to-end action as "the brutal beauty of our game," an apt summary as the Whitecaps look to keep their dream season going.
San Diego are equally euphoric after a hard-fought victory over Minnesota United FC, delivered by an epic second-half game-winner from Danish star Anders Dreyer. Can head coach Mikey Varas' side pull off the improbable and win the West in their debut MLS campaign?