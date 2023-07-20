MLS grades heading into Leagues Cup: Can your team win it all?

The Dynamo are one of the most fun teams in all of MLS at this point in the year. They love to keep the ball, taking risks in their own defensive third before finding Héctor Herrera or Coco Carrasquilla in midfield. Houston are in the top third of MLS teams in sequence time and passes per sequence, according to Opta. However, they struggle to fully close the door on teams and they’re a bit too mistake prone at both ends of the field to earn anything more than a C+ at the edge of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff picture.