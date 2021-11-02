MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings

The final round of the MLS Fantasy season is upon us, and there’s bound to be plenty of drama as the season wraps up. A massive “well done!” to all MLS Fantasy managers still grinding it out, but we’ve got unfinished business starting with LAFC vs. Vancouver on Tuesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLSLIVEonESPN+).
With multiple teams still in the hunt for a ticket to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, it’s important to recognize the players that could make a big impact for teams with something to play for. There are also individual races to consider with the Golden Boot presented by Audi race coming down to Decision Day. With those factors in mind, let’s dive right in and look at the top players at each position.
Teams on a DGW: ATL, ATX, LAFC, MTL, POR, RBNY, RSL, SKC, VAN
Goalkeepers
Carlos Coronel has kept a clean sheet in each of the last four rounds, ranking third in MLS with 12 shutouts on the season. Look for the Brazilian netminder to finish strong as the New York Red Bulls scrap for their playoff lives against Atlanta United and Nashville SC.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$8.9
|
2. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$6.6
|
3. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$8.9
|
4. Steve Clark
|
POR
|
at RSL, vs. ATX
|
$7.8
|
5. Maxime Crepeau
|
VAN
|
at LAFC, vs. SEA
|
$7.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jamal Blackman
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$6.4
|
2. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
|
$6.3
|
3. David Ochoa
|
RSL
|
vs. POR, at SKC
|
$6.5
Defenders
Andrew Gutman has played an integral role both defensively and going forward for the Red Bulls. He’s recorded double-digit tallies on multiple occasions, and a defender that’s capable of posting 13 or more points in back-to-back matches could help your squad make up ground in a hurry.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andrew Gutman
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$9.8
|
2. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$7.2
|
3. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$10.1
|
4. Sean Nealis
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$10.2
|
5. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$8.8
|
6. Rudy Camacho
|
MTL
|
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
|
$8.5
|
7. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. POR, at SKC
|
$8.2
|
8. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$8.4
|
9. Alan Franco
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$8.0
|
10. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kim Moon-Hwan
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$4.0
|
2. Tom Edwards
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$5.8
|
3. Marco Farfan
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Albert Rusnak is in fine form as Real Salt Lake fight tooth and nail for a Western Conference playoff spot. The Slovakian international has three goals and an assist across his last four matches, so you can expect Rusnak to keep powering RSL's attack against the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. POR, at SKC
|
$10.9
|
2. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. POR, at SKC
|
$10.7
|
3. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$9.2
|
4. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
|
$9.5
|
5. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$9.6
|
6. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at LAFC, vs. SEA
|
$10.3
|
7. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$11.3
|
8. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.2
|
9. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
at LAFC, vs. SEA
|
$8.1
|
10. Gadi Kinda
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$9.0
|
11. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at RSL, vs. ATX
|
$9.2
|
12. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$7.4
|
13. Cristian Casseres
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$7.9
|
14. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.6
|
15. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. RBNY
|
$12.7
|
16. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at RSL, vs. ATX
|
$7.9
|
17. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$10.1
|
18. Dairon Asprilla
|
POR
|
at RSL, vs. ATX
|
$7.9
|
19. Alex Ring
|
ATX
|
vs. SKC, at POR
|
$9.4
|
20. Sean Davis
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$7.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$5.5
|
2. Joaquin Torres
|
MTL
|
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
|
$6.5
|
3. Justin Meram
|
RSL
|
vs. POR, at SKC
|
$4.5
Forwards
Speaking of good form, LAFC’s Cristian Arango has been unstoppable of late. He’s the primary reason why LAFC are still alive in the playoff race, amassing seven goals and two assists across their last four matches. Not to be outdone is Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell, who has scored or assisted in nine straight. Look for both fantasy stars to shine with big postseason implications hanging in the balance.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$11.2
|
2. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$11.5
|
3. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at CIN
|
$8.7
|
4. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at ATX, vs. RSL
|
$9.3
|
5. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.7
|
6. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. PHI
|
$11.3
|
7. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.5
|
8. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
at RSL, vs. ATX
|
$8.0
|
9. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. SKC, at POR
|
$8.9
|
10. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$6.9
|
2. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$6.7
|
3. Raheem Edwards
|
LAFC
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$4.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
