MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings

The final round of the MLS Fantasy season is upon us, and there’s bound to be plenty of drama as the season wraps up. A massive “well done!” to all MLS Fantasy managers still grinding it out, but we’ve got unfinished business starting with LAFC vs. Vancouver on Tuesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLSLIVEonESPN+).

With multiple teams still in the hunt for a ticket to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, it’s important to recognize the players that could make a big impact for teams with something to play for. There are also individual races to consider with the Golden Boot presented by Audi race coming down to Decision Day. With those factors in mind, let’s dive right in and look at the top players at each position.