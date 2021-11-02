Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The final round of the MLS Fantasy season is upon us, and there’s bound to be plenty of drama as the season wraps up. A massive “well done!” to all MLS Fantasy managers still grinding it out, but we’ve got unfinished business starting with LAFC vs. Vancouver on Tuesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLSLIVEonESPN+).

With multiple teams still in the hunt for a ticket to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, it’s important to recognize the players that could make a big impact for teams with something to play for. There are also individual races to consider with the Golden Boot presented by Audi race coming down to Decision Day. With those factors in mind, let’s dive right in and look at the top players at each position.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 27 preview podcast

Teams on a DGW: ATL, ATX, LAFC, MTL, POR, RBNY, RSL, SKC, VAN

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel has kept a clean sheet in each of the last four rounds, ranking third in MLS with 12 shutouts on the season. Look for the Brazilian netminder to finish strong as the New York Red Bulls scrap for their playoff lives against Atlanta United and Nashville SC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$8.9
2. Tim Melia
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$6.6
3. Brad Guzan
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$8.9
4. Steve Clark
POR
at RSL, vs. ATX
$7.8
5. Maxime Crepeau
VAN
at LAFC, vs. SEA
$7.1
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jamal Blackman
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$6.4
2. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
$6.3
3. David Ochoa
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$6.5

Defenders

Andrew Gutman has played an integral role both defensively and going forward for the Red Bulls. He’s recorded double-digit tallies on multiple occasions, and a defender that’s capable of posting 13 or more points in back-to-back matches could help your squad make up ground in a hurry.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andrew Gutman
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$9.8
2. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$7.2
3. Andreu Fontas
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$10.1
4. Sean Nealis
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$10.2
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$8.8
6. Rudy Camacho
MTL
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
$8.5
7. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$8.2
8. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$8.4
9. Alan Franco
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$8.0
10. Graham Zusi
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$8.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$4.0
2. Tom Edwards
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$5.8
3. Marco Farfan
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$4.0

Midfielders

Albert Rusnak is in fine form as Real Salt Lake fight tooth and nail for a Western Conference playoff spot. The Slovakian international has three goals and an assist across his last four matches, so you can expect Rusnak to keep powering RSL's attack against the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$10.9
2. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$10.7
3. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$9.2
4. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
$9.5
5. Luiz Araujo
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$9.6
6. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at LAFC, vs. SEA
$10.3
7. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$11.3
8. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MIA
$11.2
9. Cristian Dajome
VAN
at LAFC, vs. SEA
$8.1
10. Gadi Kinda
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$9.0
11. Yimmi Chara
POR
at RSL, vs. ATX
$9.2
12. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$7.4
13. Cristian Casseres
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$7.9
14. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. CHI
$9.6
15. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. RBNY
$12.7
16. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at RSL, vs. ATX
$7.9
17. Jack Price
COL
vs. LAFC
$10.1
18. Dairon Asprilla
POR
at RSL, vs. ATX
$7.9
19. Alex Ring
ATX
vs. SKC, at POR
$9.4
20. Sean Davis
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$7.8
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$5.5
2. Joaquin Torres
MTL
vs. HOU, vs. ORL
$6.5
3. Justin Meram
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$4.5

Forwards

Speaking of good form, LAFC’s Cristian Arango has been unstoppable of late. He’s the primary reason why LAFC are still alive in the playoff race, amassing seven goals and two assists across their last four matches. Not to be outdone is Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell, who has scored or assisted in nine straight. Look for both fantasy stars to shine with big postseason implications hanging in the balance.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$11.2
2. Johnny Russell
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$11.5
3. Josef Martinez
ATL
at RBNY, at CIN
$8.7
4. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$9.3
5. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. MIA
$11.7
6. Taty Castellanos
NYC
vs. PHI
$11.3
7. Chicharito
LA
vs. MIN
$10.5
8. Felipe Mora
POR
at RSL, vs. ATX
$8.0
9. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. SKC, at POR
$8.9
10. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. MIA
$10.1
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. ATL, at NSH
$6.9
2. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$6.7
3. Raheem Edwards
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$4.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. VAN, at COL
$11.2
2. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. POR, at SKC
$10.9
3. Johnny Russell
SKC
at ATX, vs. RSL
$11.5
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Week 26 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 24 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
USMNT to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before January World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before January World Cup Qualifiers
Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 33 & 34
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 33 & 34
More News
Video
Video
Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
1:26

Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
26:03

Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
1:33

FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
Best Moments of Week 34
4:04

Best Moments of Week 34
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.