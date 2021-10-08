Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 24 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A four-game weekend slate kicks off an extended Week 24 of MLS Fantasy, with the round's final fantasy points being tallied October 17. Eight teams play twice this round, offering fantasy managers the opportunity to load up on double game week players to increase their odds at nailing a good score. With just four rounds left to play, Week 24 marks the first round of the MLS Fantasy Champions League – good luck to all those vying for fantasy glory and the $1,000 top prize!

Let’s take a deeper dive into the top options and best values at each position this round.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 24 preview podcast

Teams on a DGW: CIN, COL, MIA, MIN, PHI, RBNY, SEA, VAN
Teams on a BYE: DAL

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel posted his ninth clean sheet of the season in Week 23, and he’s the only goalkeeper with two home games this round. First up is an Inter Miami side that ranks dead last in the goal-scoring department before hosting a New York City FC side that the New York Red Bulls backstop blanked just three games ago.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$8.5
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$8.9
3. Tyler Miller
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$9.3
4. Nick Marsman
MIA
at RBNY, at CLB
$6.7
5. Jamal Blackman
LAFC
vs. SJ
$6.0

Value goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Przemyslaw Tyton
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
$4.8
2. Matt Freese
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$4.0
3. Clint Irwin
COL
at MIN, at RSL
$4.7

Defenders

Bakaye Dibassy has registered double-digit points in three straight rounds, contributing to three clean sheets and racking up multiple bonus points along the way. The Minnesota United defender looks to keep it going at home against a Colorado Rapids attack that's scored just one goal across their last three matches before a road tilt with an Austin FC side that ranks last in the Western Conference in goals scored.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$9.2
2. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$7.1
3. Jimmy Medranda
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$6.5
4. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$7.1
5. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$8.2
6. Sean Nealis
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$8.7
7. Andrew Gutman
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$8.3
8. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$8.4
9. Chase Gasper
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$9.2
10. Geoff Cameron
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
$6.8
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brek Shea
MIA
at RBNY, at CLB
$4.0
2. Edgar Castillo
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
$4.0
3. Nathan Harriel
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$4.0

Midfielders

The fantasy gods gave managers a gift when Emanuel Reynoso’s red card was rescinded Friday, lifting his suspension and rendering Minnesota’s playmaker available for both matches in Week 24. Prior to his dismissal in Week 23, Reynoso averaged over 10 fantasy points per game across his last three outings. Look for the Loons to continue to run their attack through Reynoso in favorable matchups with Colorado and Austin FC this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$11.4
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at SEA, vs. SKC
$10.1
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
$9.8
4. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$10.3
5. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$9.9
6. Jack Price
COL
at MIN, at RSL
$10.6
7. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CHI
$11.7
8. Cristian Dajome
VAN
at SEA, vs. SKC
$8.4
9. Michael Barrios
COL
at MIN, at RSL
$6.5
10. Ethan Finlay
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$6.6
11. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. SJ
$9.3
12. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at DC
$12.8
13. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. NSH
$10.7
14. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
at TOR
$9.8
15. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. COL
$9.4
16. Fafa Picault
HOU
vs. SEA
$9.8
17. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. ATL
$7.7
18. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. PHI
$10.8
19. Yimmi Chara
POR
at LA
$9.0
20. Sean Davis
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$7.5

Value midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Omir Fernandez
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$4.0
2. Lewis Morgan
MIA
at RBNY, at CLB
$5.6
3. Alejandro Bedoya
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$5.6

Forwards

Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls with seven goals and he ranks second on the team with five assists. He’s cranked out six or more shots in three of his last five appearances, highlighting just how crucial the Polish striker is to RBNY's attack. On a double game week that lacks standout forwards on teams playing twice, Klimala gets an enticing matchup at home against a depleted Inter Miami unit before facing an NYCFC side that he bagged a late equalizing PK against in his first-ever Hudson River Derby just two rounds ago.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$6.6
2. Brenner
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
$6.5
3. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$6.7
4. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at RBNY, at CLB
$8.3
5. Brian White
VAN
at SEA, vs. SKC
$6.9
6. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. CHI
$11.1
7. Chicharito
LA
vs. POR
$9.3
8. Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$6.4
9. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. SJ
$9.7
10. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. NSH
$10.1
Value forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Will Bruin
SEA
vs. VAN, at HOU
$5.0
2. Sergio Santos
PHI
at CIN, at MTL
$5.5
3. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. SEA
$6.3
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. COL, at ATX
$11.4
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at SEA, vs. SKC
$10.1
3. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
$6.6
Fantasy Soccer Advice

