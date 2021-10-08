MLS Fantasy Week 24 Positional Rankings

Forwards

Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls with seven goals and he ranks second on the team with five assists. He’s cranked out six or more shots in three of his last five appearances, highlighting just how crucial the Polish striker is to RBNY's attack. On a double game week that lacks standout forwards on teams playing twice, Klimala gets an enticing matchup at home against a depleted Inter Miami unit before facing an NYCFC side that he bagged a late equalizing PK against in his first-ever Hudson River Derby just two rounds ago.