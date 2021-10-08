MLS Fantasy Week 24 Positional Rankings

A four-game weekend slate kicks off an extended Week 24 of MLS Fantasy, with the round's final fantasy points being tallied October 17. Eight teams play twice this round, offering fantasy managers the opportunity to load up on double game week players to increase their odds at nailing a good score. With just four rounds left to play, Week 24 marks the first round of the MLS Fantasy Champions League – good luck to all those vying for fantasy glory and the $1,000 top prize!
Let’s take a deeper dive into the top options and best values at each position this round.
Teams on a DGW: CIN, COL, MIA, MIN, PHI, RBNY, SEA, VAN
Teams on a BYE: DAL
Goalkeepers
Carlos Coronel posted his ninth clean sheet of the season in Week 23, and he’s the only goalkeeper with two home games this round. First up is an Inter Miami side that ranks dead last in the goal-scoring department before hosting a New York City FC side that the New York Red Bulls backstop blanked just three games ago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$8.5
|
2. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$8.9
|
3. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$9.3
|
4. Nick Marsman
|
MIA
|
at RBNY, at CLB
|
$6.7
|
5. Jamal Blackman
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Przemyslaw Tyton
|
CIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
|
$4.8
|
2. Matt Freese
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$4.0
|
3. Clint Irwin
|
COL
|
at MIN, at RSL
|
$4.7
Defenders
Bakaye Dibassy has registered double-digit points in three straight rounds, contributing to three clean sheets and racking up multiple bonus points along the way. The Minnesota United defender looks to keep it going at home against a Colorado Rapids attack that's scored just one goal across their last three matches before a road tilt with an Austin FC side that ranks last in the Western Conference in goals scored.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$9.2
|
2. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$7.1
|
3. Jimmy Medranda
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$6.5
|
4. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$7.1
|
5. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$8.2
|
6. Sean Nealis
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$8.7
|
7. Andrew Gutman
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$8.3
|
8. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$8.4
|
9. Chase Gasper
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$9.2
|
10. Geoff Cameron
|
CIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
|
$6.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brek Shea
|
MIA
|
at RBNY, at CLB
|
$4.0
|
2. Edgar Castillo
|
CIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
|
$4.0
|
3. Nathan Harriel
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$4.0
Midfielders
The fantasy gods gave managers a gift when Emanuel Reynoso’s red card was rescinded Friday, lifting his suspension and rendering Minnesota’s playmaker available for both matches in Week 24. Prior to his dismissal in Week 23, Reynoso averaged over 10 fantasy points per game across his last three outings. Look for the Loons to continue to run their attack through Reynoso in favorable matchups with Colorado and Austin FC this week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$11.4
|
2. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at SEA, vs. SKC
|
$10.1
|
3. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
|
$9.8
|
4. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$10.3
|
5. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$9.9
|
6. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at MIN, at RSL
|
$10.6
|
7. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CHI
|
$11.7
|
8. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
at SEA, vs. SKC
|
$8.4
|
9. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
at MIN, at RSL
|
$6.5
|
10. Ethan Finlay
|
MIN
|
vs. COL, at ATX
|
$6.6
|
11. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.3
|
12. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at DC
|
$12.8
|
13. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.7
|
14. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
at TOR
|
$9.8
|
15. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. COL
|
$9.4
|
16. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.8
|
17. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.7
|
18. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.8
|
19. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at LA
|
$9.0
|
20. Sean Davis
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$7.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Omir Fernandez
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$4.0
|
2. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
at RBNY, at CLB
|
$5.6
|
3. Alejandro Bedoya
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$5.6
Forwards
Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls with seven goals and he ranks second on the team with five assists. He’s cranked out six or more shots in three of his last five appearances, highlighting just how crucial the Polish striker is to RBNY's attack. On a double game week that lacks standout forwards on teams playing twice, Klimala gets an enticing matchup at home against a depleted Inter Miami unit before facing an NYCFC side that he bagged a late equalizing PK against in his first-ever Hudson River Derby just two rounds ago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIA, vs. NYC
|
$6.6
|
2. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. ORL
|
$6.5
|
3. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$6.7
|
4. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at RBNY, at CLB
|
$8.3
|
5. Brian White
|
VAN
|
at SEA, vs. SKC
|
$6.9
|
6. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. CHI
|
$11.1
|
7. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. POR
|
$9.3
|
8. Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$6.4
|
9. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.7
|
10. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Will Bruin
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, at HOU
|
$5.0
|
2. Sergio Santos
|
PHI
|
at CIN, at MTL
|
$5.5
|
3. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.3
|
