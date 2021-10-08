Emanuel Reynoso, Lucas Esteves red cards overturned by Independent Review Panel

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 29 of the 2021 MLS season, two red cards have been unanimously rescinded by the Independent Review Panel, which consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Additionally, one player has received a fine from the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Emanuel Reynoso, Lucas Esteves red cards rescinded

The Independent Review Panel has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves for serious foul play in the 61st minute of Colorado’s match against the Seattle Sounders on Oct. 3.

In addition, the Independent Review Panel has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso for serious foul play in the 89th minute of Minnesota’s match against FC Dallas on Oct. 2.

The rulings ensure both Reynoso and Esteves will be available when Minnesota and Colorado meet on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Allianz Field (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Colorado and Minnesota’s appeals were successful, each club maintains their two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2021 season.

Lucas Esteves failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner during the 61st minute of Colorado’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on Oct. 3.

The defender has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Minnesota United FC Colorado Rapids

