MLS Fantasy Week 23 positional rankings and gaming advice

Round 23 of MLS Fantasy kicked off on Wednesday with the postponed LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids match. The change in schedule meant LAFC were the only team that plays twice this round, so if you rolled with Dénis Bouanga, Carlos Vela or Ryan Hollingshead, you are already sitting pretty after their 4-0 thrashing of Colorado on Wednesday night. There are several single-game players that could make a big fantasy impact this round, so let’s dive back in and look at the best of the rest to help your squad make some moves this weekend.