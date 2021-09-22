MLS Fantasy Week 22 Positional Rankings

Week 22 of MLS Fantasy gets started on Wednesday and it has all the makings of a week that could produce some big movement on the leaderboards. Five teams play twice, including a double dose of the New York Derby, creating multiple avenues for a big DGW haul.
Decisions will have to be made if it’s worth loading up on players with two swings at a good score, or if it’s better to key in on single-game players with strong matchups. Let’s jump right in and identify some of the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 22 preview podcast
Teams on a DGW: CHI, NE, NSH, NYC, RBNY
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner and the Revolution were left frustrated with a 1-1 draw in a dominant performance against Columbus last week, but they’re in a good bounce-back spot with two favorable matchups against Chicago and Orlando in Week 22. On Wednesday he’ll look to secure his first MLS clean sheet since August 4 against a sputtering Fire attack that has scored just one goal across their last five games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Matt Turner
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$6.9
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$7.3
3. Joe Willis
NSH
at MIA, at CHI
$9.1
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$7.5
5. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. TOR
$8.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gabriel Slonina
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$4.9
2. Evan Bush
CLB
vs. MTL
$5.6
3. Tomas Romero
LAFC
at SJ
$5.2
Defenders
John Tolkin notched his second career MLS assist en route to a 13-point performance in last week’s 4-0 win over Inter Miami. He’s from a rare breed of defenders that come with set-piece upside, as he regularly stands over corner kicks and free kicks.
There’s sure to be plenty of drama with TWO New York derbies this week, and even if the Red Bulls fail to keep a clean sheet, Tolkin should see plenty of opportunities to contribute on set pieces and in open play.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$7.3
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
at MIA, at CHI
$8.8
3. DeJuan Jones
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$8.4
4. Gudmundur Thorarinsson
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$7.6
5. Brandon Bye
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$8.4
6. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$7.3
7. Andrew Farrell
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$8.4
8. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
at MIA, at CHI
$8.4
9. Mauricio Pineda
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$7.3
10. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. SEA
$10.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Christian Makoun
MIA
vs. NSH
$6.0
2. Jonathan Bornstein
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$5.8
3. Steve Birnbaum
DC
vs. CIN
$4.2
Midfielders
The highest-scoring player in MLS Fantasy on a double game week? Sign me up and hand him the captain’s armband!
Even having recently returned from a six-game absence, Carles Gil leads the way with 183 total fantasy points – averaging over nine points per game on the season. He’ll look to add to his league-leading 16 assists in a pair of attractive matchups against Chicago and Orlando.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$12.4
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MIA, at CHI
$12.5
3. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$8.9
4. Tajon Buchanan
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$9.7
5. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$8.2
6. Jesus Medina
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$7.6
7. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. HOU
$11.0
8. Jack Price
COL
vs. TOR
$9.6
9. Keaton Parks
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$7.9
10. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. HOU
$9.3
11. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
at PHI
$9.7
12. Chofis
SJ
vs. LAFC
$8.2
13. Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. RSL
$7.8
14. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at POR
$10.6
15. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at CLB
$10.7
16. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at PHI
$12.0
17. Matt Polster
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$7.2
18. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. CIN
$9.7
19. Cristian Dajome
VAN
vs. DAL
$8.9
20. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at DC
$9.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Omir Fernandez
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$4.0
2. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$5.5
3. Fabian Herbers
CHI
vs. NE, vs. NSH
$5.2
Forwards
Valentin Castellanos returned from a one-game suspension to score the game-winning goal in NYCFC's 2-1 win last weekend at Cincinnati.
He leads the league in both shots (101) and shots on target (47), and he paces all forwards with 148 fantasy points on the season. Look for him to continue to fire at will in a pair of vital clashes with crosstown rival New York Red Bulls.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$11.3
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$10.6
3. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$6.2
4. Ola Kamara
DDC
vs. CIN
$10.4
5. Adam Buksa
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$8.5
6. CJ Sapong
NSH
at MIA, at CHI
$8.5
7. Fabio
RBNY
vs. NYC, at NYC
$6.6
8. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. SEA
$8.7
9. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. LA
$10.2
10. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. SEA
$9.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. ATL
$6.0
2. Darwin Quintero
HOU
at MIN
$5.3
3. Jader Obrian
DAL
at VAN
$5.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$12.4
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at RBNY, vs. RBNY
$11.3
3. Gustavo Bou
NE
at CHI, vs. ORL
$10.6