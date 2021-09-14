MLS Fantasy Week 21 Positional Rankings

Blink and you’ll miss the front end of a crucial double game week. A rare three-game Tuesday slate gets the party started, and with 21 teams playing twice we could get two whacks at hitting a good score. Rotation is sure to be a factor, so if you’re loading up on DGW players you’ll want to confirm that your players are starting in the first game. Let’s get right into the double-game week focused rankings to help carry your team up the leaderboards in Week 21.