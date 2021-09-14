Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 21 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Blink and you’ll miss the front end of a crucial double game week. A rare three-game Tuesday slate gets the party started, and with 21 teams playing twice we could get two whacks at hitting a good score. Rotation is sure to be a factor, so if you’re loading up on DGW players you’ll want to confirm that your players are starting in the first game. Let’s get right into the double-game week focused rankings to help carry your team up the leaderboards in Week 21.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 21 preview podcast

Teams NOT on a DGW: NE, NSH, PHI, SEA, SKC, VAN

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan has kept a clean sheet in three of his last four home appearances, and a pair of favorable matchups at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Week 21 puts him in a good spot to continue to produce. Up first is an FC Cincinnati side that ranks last in the Eastern Conference in goals scored before closing out the week against a D.C. United group that Atlanta recently beat 2-1 in Week 17.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$8.3
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. DAL, at CIN
$7.7
3. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. CHI, at ATL
$7.2
4. William Yarbrough
COL
at POR, vs. VAN
$8.6
5. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. MTL, at PHI
$8.5
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Quentin Westberg
TOR
vs. MIA, vs. NSH
$4.8
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. LAFC, vs. SJ
$5.8
3. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. HOU, at MIN
$5.9

Defenders

Oswaldo Alanis converted a penalty kick in Week 20’s 1-1 draw at Dallas, giving his fantasy stock a massive bump if he has emerged as San Jose’s primary penalty kick taker. He’s fully capable of turning in a serviceable score through bonus points alone, and given his attacking appeal, Alanis makes for a strong play with two opportunities to top double-digit points.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Oswaldo Alanis
SJ
vs. RSL, at ATX
$8.6
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$8.2
3. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
at POR, vs. VAN
$8.9
4. Anton Walkes
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$8.7
5. Aaron Herrera
RSL
at SJ, vs. SEA
$8.7
6. Nicolas Figal
MIA
at TOR, vs. RBNY
$6.4
7. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. HOU, at MIN
$8.5
8. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. DAL, at CIN
$8.1
9. Claudio Bravo
POR
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$7.3
10. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. RBNY, at NE
$8.8
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. MTL, at PHI
$4.7
2. George Campbell
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$4.1
3. Brek Shea
MIA
at TOR, vs. RBNY
$4.0

Midfielders

Marcelino Moreno and Ezequiel Barco have been key ingredients in Atlanta United’s run of five wins over their last six games. Add recently acquired DP Luiz Araujo into the mix and suddenly fantasy managers are faced with a tough decision considering only three players from the same team can be rostered in MLS Fantasy. Expect all three attackers to play an important role in what sets up as arguably the most favorable DGW schedule versus FC Cincinnati and D.C. United.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$12.0
2. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$9.2
3. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. DAL, at CIN
$9.3
4. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
at ATX, at POR
$9.3
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at ATL, vs. NYC
$9.8
6. Jack Price
COL
at POR, vs. VAN
$9.1
7. Nani
ORL
vs. MTL, at PHI
$9.1
8. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. RBNY, at NE
$10.4
9. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$8.5
10. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at ORL, vs. CHI
$10.2
11. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at SJ, vs. SEA
$10.1
12. Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$7.6
13. Fafa Picault
HOU
at LA, vs. DAL
$8.7
14. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. CHI, at ATL
$9.5
15. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLB
$12.5
16. Chofis
SJ
vs. RSL, at ATX
$7.7
17. Alvaro Medran
CHI
at DC, at MTL
$8.6
18. Michael Barrios
COL
at POR, vs. VAN
$6.9
19. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at SJ, vs. SEA
$8.1
20. Sebastian Lletget
LA
vs. HOU, at MIN
$7.6
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hassani Dotson
MIN
at SKC, vs. LA
$6.4
2. Michael Bradley
TOR
vs. MIA, vs. NSH
$5.8
3. Jonathan Lewis
COL
at POR, vs. VAN
$5.2

Forwards

Prior to departing for international duty, Josef Martinez scored a goal in four of his last six MLS contests. He figures to return to the fold in Week 21 and he’s in prime position to get back on the scoresheet with a pair of inviting matchups against FC Cincinnati and D.C. United.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$8.9
2. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. LAFC, vs. SJ
$9.7
3. Chicharito
LA
vs. HOU, at MIN
$10.2
4. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at ATX, at POR
$9.5
5. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. CHI, at ATL
$9.9
6. Felipe Mora
POR
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$9.9
7. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at TOR, vs. RBNY
$8.7
8. Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. MTL, at PHI
$7.9
9. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
at NYC, at HOU
$7.2
10. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at NYC, at HOU
$9.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponnet
Price
1. Maxi Urruti
HOU
at LA, vs. DAL
$6.4
2. Gyasi Zardes
CLB
vs. RBNY, at NE
$6.1
3. Chris Wondolowski
SJ
vs. RSL, at ATX
$4.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$12.0
2. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. CIN, vs. DC
$9.2
3. Josef Martinez
ATL
Josef Martinez
$8.9
