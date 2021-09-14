MLS Fantasy Week 21 Positional Rankings

Blink and you’ll miss the front end of a crucial double game week. A rare three-game Tuesday slate gets the party started, and with 21 teams playing twice we could get two whacks at hitting a good score. Rotation is sure to be a factor, so if you’re loading up on DGW players you’ll want to confirm that your players are starting in the first game. Let’s get right into the double-game week focused rankings to help carry your team up the leaderboards in Week 21.
Teams NOT on a DGW: NE, NSH, PHI, SEA, SKC, VAN
Goalkeepers
Brad Guzan has kept a clean sheet in three of his last four home appearances, and a pair of favorable matchups at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Week 21 puts him in a good spot to continue to produce. Up first is an FC Cincinnati side that ranks last in the Eastern Conference in goals scored before closing out the week against a D.C. United group that Atlanta recently beat 2-1 in Week 17.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$8.3
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. DAL, at CIN
|
$7.7
|
3. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, at ATL
|
$7.2
|
4. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$8.6
|
5. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, at PHI
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Quentin Westberg
|
TOR
|
vs. MIA, vs. NSH
|
$4.8
|
2. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. LAFC, vs. SJ
|
$5.8
|
3. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. HOU, at MIN
|
$5.9
Defenders
Oswaldo Alanis converted a penalty kick in Week 20’s 1-1 draw at Dallas, giving his fantasy stock a massive bump if he has emerged as San Jose’s primary penalty kick taker. He’s fully capable of turning in a serviceable score through bonus points alone, and given his attacking appeal, Alanis makes for a strong play with two opportunities to top double-digit points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Oswaldo Alanis
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL, at ATX
|
$8.6
|
2. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$8.2
|
3. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$8.9
|
4. Anton Walkes
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$8.7
|
5. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
at SJ, vs. SEA
|
$8.7
|
6. Nicolas Figal
|
MIA
|
at TOR, vs. RBNY
|
$6.4
|
7. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. HOU, at MIN
|
$8.5
|
8. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. DAL, at CIN
|
$8.1
|
9. Claudio Bravo
|
POR
|
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
|
$7.3
|
10. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. RBNY, at NE
|
$8.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, at PHI
|
$4.7
|
2. George Campbell
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$4.1
|
3. Brek Shea
|
MIA
|
at TOR, vs. RBNY
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Marcelino Moreno and Ezequiel Barco have been key ingredients in Atlanta United’s run of five wins over their last six games. Add recently acquired DP Luiz Araujo into the mix and suddenly fantasy managers are faced with a tough decision considering only three players from the same team can be rostered in MLS Fantasy. Expect all three attackers to play an important role in what sets up as arguably the most favorable DGW schedule versus FC Cincinnati and D.C. United.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$12.0
|
2. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$9.2
|
3. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. DAL, at CIN
|
$9.3
|
4. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
at ATX, at POR
|
$9.3
|
5. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at ATL, vs. NYC
|
$9.8
|
6. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$9.1
|
7. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, at PHI
|
$9.1
|
8. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. RBNY, at NE
|
$10.4
|
9. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$8.5
|
10. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at ORL, vs. CHI
|
$10.2
|
11. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at SJ, vs. SEA
|
$10.1
|
12. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
|
$7.6
|
13. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
at LA, vs. DAL
|
$8.7
|
14. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, at ATL
|
$9.5
|
15. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. CLB
|
$12.5
|
16. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL, at ATX
|
$7.7
|
17. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
at DC, at MTL
|
$8.6
|
18. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$6.9
|
19. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at SJ, vs. SEA
|
$8.1
|
20. Sebastian Lletget
|
LA
|
vs. HOU, at MIN
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hassani Dotson
|
MIN
|
at SKC, vs. LA
|
$6.4
|
2. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
vs. MIA, vs. NSH
|
$5.8
|
3. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$5.2
Forwards
Prior to departing for international duty, Josef Martinez scored a goal in four of his last six MLS contests. He figures to return to the fold in Week 21 and he’s in prime position to get back on the scoresheet with a pair of inviting matchups against FC Cincinnati and D.C. United.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$8.9
|
2. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. LAFC, vs. SJ
|
$9.7
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. HOU, at MIN
|
$10.2
|
4. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at ATX, at POR
|
$9.5
|
5. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, at ATL
|
$9.9
|
6. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
|
$9.9
|
7. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at TOR, vs. RBNY
|
$8.7
|
8. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, at PHI
|
$7.9
|
9. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
at NYC, at HOU
|
$7.2
|
10. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at NYC, at HOU
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponnet
|
Price
|
1. Maxi Urruti
|
HOU
|
at LA, vs. DAL
|
$6.4
|
2. Gyasi Zardes
|
CLB
|
vs. RBNY, at NE
|
$6.1
|
3. Chris Wondolowski
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL, at ATX
|
$4.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$12.0
|
2. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. CIN, vs. DC
|
$9.2
|
3. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
|
$8.9