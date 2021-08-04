Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 15 of MLS Fantasy brings a massive double game week where all but four teams play twice. Several players could return from international duty, so be sure to confirm who’s in and who’s out before locking in your lineup. Loading up on players who could play twice has proven to be a viable strategy with the additional shot at a good score, so let’s zero in on the top plays and values at each spot.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 15 preview podcast

Teams NOT on a DGW: COL, MIN, SEA, VAN

*indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play regular starter minutes

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room conceded four goals in a rough return from Gold Cup duty, but he returns home for two favorable matchups against D.C. United and Atlanta United. He kept a clean sheet in his last home outing and the Crew kept Atlanta off the board in a 1-0 win just 10 days ago.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. DC, vs. ATL
$7.7
2. Matt Turner
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$7.6
3. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$6.1
4. Steve Clark
POR
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
$6.3
5. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. TOR, at NE
$7.9

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mason Stajduhar
ORL
vs. MIA, at CIN
$4.1
2. Tomas Romero
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$5.2
3. Zac MacMath
RSL
at LA, at POR
$4.9

Defenders

Jonathan Mensah is the backbone of the Crew defense that held Week 15 opponent Atlanta United scoreless two games ago, and he’ll have two chances to replicate his 18-point performance. A pair of home games against D.C. United and Atlanta give Columbus a good opportunity to right the ship after conceding four goals last time out.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. DC, vs. ATL
$8.1
2. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$7.3
3. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$6.9
4. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
at SEA, vs. ATX
$7.3
5. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. TOR, at NE
$7.8
6. Matt Besler
ATX
vs. HOU, at DAL
$7.9
7. Josecarlos Van Rankin
POR
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
$5.8
8. Andy Najar
DC
at CLB, vs. MTL
$8.2
9. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. CIN, at CHI
$7.9
10. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$5.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aboubacar Keita
CLB
vs. DC, vs. ATL
$5.3
2. Tristan Blackmon
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$4.0
3. Steve Birnbaum
DC
at CLB, vs. MTL
$4.7

Midfielders

The spotlight shifts to a red-hot Nani with Carles Gil nursing a knock. The Portuguese legend was named MLS Player of the Week after bagging the game-winner on the way to 12 points against Atlanta United last week. He’ll look to carry that form into Wednesday’s midweek clash with in-state rival Inter Miami CF before closing the week out on the road against an FC Cincinnati side that ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple defensive categories.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nani
ORL
vs. MIA, at CIN
$10.7
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. DC, vs. ATL
$9.8
3. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at NE, at MIA
$10.5
4. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
at PHI, vs. NYC
$8.1
5. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. NYC, vs. RBNY
$9.8
6. Pedro Santos
CLB
vs. DC, vs. ATL
$8.1
7. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at CHI, at TOR
$9.6
8. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$8.5
9. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. HOU
$9.5
10. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at RBNY, vs. ORL
$10.0
11. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. ATL, at DC
$9.5
12. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$8.9
13. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
$6.7
14. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. MIA, at CIN
$7.4
15. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at LA, at POR
$8.4
16. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at POR, vs. LAFC
$7.7
17. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at LA, at POR
$9.2
18. Lewis Morgan
MIA
at ORL, vs. NSH
$7.6
19. Jesus Medina
NYC
at CHI, at TOR
$9.1
20. Tajon Buchanan
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$7.4

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Paxton Pomykal
DAL
at SEA, vs. ATX
$4.2
2. Sacha Kljestan
LA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$5.6
3. Arnor Traustason
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$5.7

Forwards

Carlos Vela has scored in four consecutive outings, and with two games to pile up the points, he’ll be a popular captain option once again this week. Also worth noting is Gustavo Bou’s potential uptick in set-piece duty as Carles Gil misses time to injury. La Pantera has four goals and an assist over his last four appearances, leaving him in a good spot with two home games this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$10.4
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$11.3
3. *Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. MIA, at CIN
$8.4
4. *Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at ORL, vs. NSH
$9.4
5. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at LAFC, at COL
$8.9
6. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. TOR, at NE
$7.2
7. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$8.4
8. Josef Martinez
ATL
at MTL, at CLB
$7.3
9. Alan Pulido
SKC
at LAFC, at COL
$9.9
10. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at CHI, at NYC
$8.1
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
at SEA, vs. ATX
$6.6
2. Fabio
RBNY
vs. CIN, at CHI
$6.5
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
POR
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
$6.5
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC, at SJ
$10.4
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
$11.3
3. Nani
ORL
vs. MIA, at CIN
$10.7






