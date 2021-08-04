MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings

Week 15 of MLS Fantasy brings a massive double game week where all but four teams play twice. Several players could return from international duty, so be sure to confirm who’s in and who’s out before locking in your lineup. Loading up on players who could play twice has proven to be a viable strategy with the additional shot at a good score, so let’s zero in on the top plays and values at each spot.
Teams NOT on a DGW: COL, MIN, SEA, VAN
*indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play regular starter minutes
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room conceded four goals in a rough return from Gold Cup duty, but he returns home for two favorable matchups against D.C. United and Atlanta United. He kept a clean sheet in his last home outing and the Crew kept Atlanta off the board in a 1-0 win just 10 days ago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL
|
$7.7
|
2. Matt Turner
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$7.6
|
3. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
|
$6.1
|
4. Steve Clark
|
POR
|
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
|
$6.3
|
5. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR, at NE
|
$7.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Mason Stajduhar
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA, at CIN
|
$4.1
|
2. Tomas Romero
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$5.2
|
3. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
at LA, at POR
|
$4.9
Defenders
Jonathan Mensah is the backbone of the Crew defense that held Week 15 opponent Atlanta United scoreless two games ago, and he’ll have two chances to replicate his 18-point performance. A pair of home games against D.C. United and Atlanta give Columbus a good opportunity to right the ship after conceding four goals last time out.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL
|
$8.1
|
2. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$7.3
|
3. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
|
$6.9
|
4. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
at SEA, vs. ATX
|
$7.3
|
5. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR, at NE
|
$7.8
|
6. Matt Besler
|
ATX
|
vs. HOU, at DAL
|
$7.9
|
7. Josecarlos Van Rankin
|
POR
|
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
|
$5.8
|
8. Andy Najar
|
DC
|
at CLB, vs. MTL
|
$8.2
|
9. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. CIN, at CHI
|
$7.9
|
10. Kim Moon-Hwan
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$5.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Aboubacar Keita
|
CLB
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL
|
$5.3
|
2. Tristan Blackmon
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$4.0
|
3. Steve Birnbaum
|
DC
|
at CLB, vs. MTL
|
$4.7
Midfielders
The spotlight shifts to a red-hot Nani with Carles Gil nursing a knock. The Portuguese legend was named MLS Player of the Week after bagging the game-winner on the way to 12 points against Atlanta United last week. He’ll look to carry that form into Wednesday’s midweek clash with in-state rival Inter Miami CF before closing the week out on the road against an FC Cincinnati side that ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple defensive categories.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA, at CIN
|
$10.7
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL
|
$9.8
|
3. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at NE, at MIA
|
$10.5
|
4. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
at PHI, vs. NYC
|
$8.1
|
5. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
vs. NYC, vs. RBNY
|
$9.8
|
6. Pedro Santos
|
CLB
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL
|
$8.1
|
7. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at CHI, at TOR
|
$9.6
|
8. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$8.5
|
9. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.5
|
10. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at RBNY, vs. ORL
|
$10.0
|
11. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. ATL, at DC
|
$9.5
|
12. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$8.9
|
13. Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
|
$6.7
|
14. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA, at CIN
|
$7.4
|
15. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at LA, at POR
|
$8.4
|
16. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at POR, vs. LAFC
|
$7.7
|
17. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at LA, at POR
|
$9.2
|
18. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
at ORL, vs. NSH
|
$7.6
|
19. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
at CHI, at TOR
|
$9.1
|
20. Tajon Buchanan
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Paxton Pomykal
|
DAL
|
at SEA, vs. ATX
|
$4.2
|
2. Sacha Kljestan
|
LA
|
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
|
$5.6
|
3. Arnor Traustason
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$5.7
Forwards
Carlos Vela has scored in four consecutive outings, and with two games to pile up the points, he’ll be a popular captain option once again this week. Also worth noting is Gustavo Bou’s potential uptick in set-piece duty as Carles Gil misses time to injury. La Pantera has four goals and an assist over his last four appearances, leaving him in a good spot with two home games this week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC, at SJ
|
$10.4
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$11.3
|
3. *Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA, at CIN
|
$8.4
|
4. *Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at ORL, vs. NSH
|
$9.4
|
5. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at LAFC, at COL
|
$8.9
|
6. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR, at NE
|
$7.2
|
7. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. NSH, vs. PHI
|
$8.4
|
8. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at MTL, at CLB
|
$7.3
|
9. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at LAFC, at COL
|
$9.9
|
10. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at CHI, at NYC
|
$8.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
at SEA, vs. ATX
|
$6.6
|
2. Fabio
|
RBNY
|
vs. CIN, at CHI
|
$6.5
|
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
POR
|
vs. SJ, vs. RSL
|
$6.5
|
