MLS Fantasy Round 25 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

With just 12 teams in action on Saturday, the September 2024 international window will have a big impact on Round 25 of MLS Fantasy. Be sure to comb over the list of call-ups to avoid any unexpected absences and maximize point potential. Round 25 marks the opening round of the MLS Fantasy Champions League final period, where the top 200 fantasy managers will battle it out for fantasy glory and a cool $500!
Let’s take a closer look at the top players and values to consider for your squad this week.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 25 preview podcast.
Goalkeepers
The New York Red Bulls are the biggest favorite on the small slate, and with Carlos Coronel away on international duty, Ryan Meara gets the nod here.
Keeperoo advice: Consider having Meara on the bench with a BYE goalkeeper in as your starting GK. If the Red Bulls keep the clean sheet, do nothing and Meara will automatically sub in. If the Red Bulls concede, plug Yohei Takaoka in to give your side another swipe at collecting shutout points.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Meara
RBNY
vs. SKC
$7.0
2. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. DAL
$5.8
3. Chris Brady
CHI
vs. DC
$7.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Abraham Romero
CLB
vs. SEA
$4.0
Defenders
Look for John Tolkin and Cam Harper to continue to stand over the lion's share of New York Red Bulls set pieces with Lewis Morgan (international duty) and Emil Forsberg (foot) out of the lineup. With the ability to turn up with attacking and defensive points, both are strong options on a condensed slate.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. SKC
$8.3
2. Cameron Harper
RBNY
vs. SKC
$6.7
3. Rudy Camacho
CLB
vs. SEA
$9.4
4. Micael
HOU
vs. LAFC
$8.3
5. Griffin Dorsey
HOU
vs. LAFC
$7.6
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Raposo
VAN
vs. DAL
$5.7
2. Nick Lima
NE
vs. STL
$5.6
Midfielders
Carles Gil has created 10 chances across his last two outings, and he’s in a good spot to make something happen at home against a St. Louis CITY SC side that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in over 10 games in all competitions. With a lack of standout options, expect Gil to be a popular captain pick this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. STL
$14.4
2. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. LAFC
$12.5
3. Marcel Hartel
STL
at NE
$10.3
4. Amine Bassi
HOU
vs. LAFC
$10.2
5. Albert Rusnák
SEA
at CLB
$13.0
6. Erik Thommy
SKC
at RBNY
$10.8
7. Sebastian Lletget
DAL
at VAN
$8.6
8. Eduard Löwen
STL
at NE
$9.9
9. Dylan Chambost
CLB
vs. SEA
$8.5
10. Mateusz Klich
DC
at CHI
$6.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Damir Kreilach
VAN
vs. DAL
$4.2
2. Aziel Jackson
CLB
vs. SEA
$4.0
3. Pedro Santos
DC
at CHI
$5.5
Forwards
Diego Rossi topped double-digit fantasy points in the Round 24 double gameweek, and he’s found the back of the net in five consecutive rounds. With strike partner Cucho Hernández away on international duty, look for Rossi to continue to shoulder the attacking load at home against the Seattle Sounders.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. SEA
$10.9
2. Christian Benteke
DC
at CHI
$12.1
3. Hugo Cuypers
CHI
vs. DC
$10.1
4. Ezequiel Ponce
HOU
vs. LAFC
$8.7
5. Petar Musa
DAL
at VAN
$12.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Paul Arriola
DAL
at VAN
$6.1
2.Chris Mueller
CHI
vs. DC
$4.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. STL
$14.4
2. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. SEA
$10.9
3. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. LAFC
$12.5
MLS Pick’em Round 23
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
Pick’em advice:
- Pick 1: Will both teams score? Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United
Yes – D.C. United have scored three goals in each of their last three MLS contests, and both sides have scored in five consecutive matches in all competitions featuring the Chicago Fire. I’m banking on that trend to continue at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.
- Pick 3: Who is going to win? Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC
Houston Dynamo – The Dynamo are coming off a shocking 2-0 road win at LAFC last week, and they’ll look to carry that momentum to a repeat performance at home on Saturday. The visitors will be without their three leading scorers, as Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz, and Cristian Oliviera are away on international duty.