MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 9: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Goalkeepers

Roman Celentano and FC Cincinnati will be looking to get back on track after St. Louis handed them their first loss of 2023 in last week’s 5-1 beatdown. The visiting Portland Timbers are coming off a big win of their own after thumping Seattle 4-1, but have struggled on the road with just a draw and three losses to show for their efforts. Something has to give, and we predict Celentano comes away with his league-leading sixth clean sheet of the season.