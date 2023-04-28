MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 10: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayán was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in four games in last round's Matchday 9 loss to Charlotte FC. With three straight home games incoming, look for Zelarayán to help the Crew get back on track, starting with Saturday’s clash against Inter Miami CF. The visitors have lost six straight games since kicking off the season with back-to-back wins, which sets the stage for a big bounce-back from Zelarayán and Columbus.