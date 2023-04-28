MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 10: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 10 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
MLS Fantasy
Round 10 of MLS Fantasy features several point-friendly matchups to target, and with fantasy powerhouses LAFC and Philadelphia Union on a BYE, it’s time to hone in on some players who've gone somewhat under the radar early in the season. Let’s dive in and check out the top plays and values this round.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 10 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: HOU, LAFC, PHI
Goalkeeper
Newcomer Yohei Takaoka has kept a clean sheet in three straight matches, and he’s well-positioned to run the shutout streak to four in Round 10. The Japanese shot-stopper has not conceded a goal in the last 320 minutes of league play and has one of the best matchups on the board at home against the Colorado Rapids.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. COL
$7.2
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. ATL
$9.7
3. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. CIN
$9.6
4. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. POR
$7.5
5. Tyler Miller
DC
vs. CLT
$7.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. MIA
$6.3
2. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. MTL
$6.6
3. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. DAL
$6.7
Defenders
Julian Gressel’s fantasy value has skyrocketed since transitioning from wingback to attacking midfielder this season. He’s hit double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive rounds, contributing a goal and an assist to go along with three clean sheets. A juicy home matchup with the Colorado Rapids could see Gressel flirt with double-digit points once again in Round 10.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. COL
$10.7
2. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. CLT
$6.6
3. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
at NE
$10.5
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at NSH
$9.6
5. Steven Moreira
CLB
vs. MIA
$9.3
6. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. NYC
$8.7
7. John Tolkin
RBNY
at CHI
$8.3
8. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. ATL
$9.8
9. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. CIN
$8.1
10. Alex Roldan
SEA
at RSL
$9.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. COL
$5.2
2. Luis Martins
VAN
vs. COL
$5.9
3. Nick Lima
ATX
vs. SJ
$5.4
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayán was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in four games in last round's Matchday 9 loss to Charlotte FC. With three straight home games incoming, look for Zelarayán to help the Crew get back on track, starting with Saturday’s clash against Inter Miami CF. The visitors have lost six straight games since kicking off the season with back-to-back wins, which sets the stage for a big bounce-back from Zelarayán and Columbus.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. MIA
$11.8
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CIN
$11.1
3. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at ATX
$12.5
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ATL
$11.3
5. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. SJ
$8.3
6. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. NYC
$9.0
7. Thiago Almada
ATL
at NSH
$12.5
8. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. POR
$9.7
9. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. MTL
$7.3
10. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. COL
$8.0
11. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at NE
$9.7
12. Evander
POR
at STL
$7.5
13. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
at TOR
$8.2
14. Martín Ojeda
ORL
vs. LA
$7.6
15. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. RBNY
$7.6
16. Nicolás Lodeiro
SEA
at RSL
$10.1
17. Mateusz Klich
DC
vs. CLT
$8.7
18. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. SEA
$8.6
19. Aidan Morris
CLB
vs. MIA
$9.6
20. Sang Bin Jeong
MIN
vs. DAL
$6.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maren Haile-Selassie
CHI
vs. RBNY
$5.8
2. Bryce Duke
MTL
at SKC
$5.8
3. Emmanuel Boateng
NE
vs. CIN
$4.7
Forwards
Christian Benteke supplied a goal in D.C. United’s big 3-1 win at Orlando in Round 9, snapping a mini-slump that had him stuck at three goals and improving his season tally to four through nine games. Look for Benteke to continue his goal-menacing form against a Charlotte FC unit that's conceded multiple goals in three of four road matches.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CLT
$8.1
2. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. NYC
$9.6
3. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. MTL
$7.2
4. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. SEA
$9.1
5. Dániel Sallói
SKC
vs. MTL
$6.9
6. Brian White
VAN
vs. COL
$7.1
7. Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. CLT
$6.7
8. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at MIN
$9.7
9. Chicharito
LA
at ORL
$8.3
10. Andrés Gómez
RSL
vs. SEA
$8.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. MTL
$6.4
2. Cameron Harper
RBNY
at CHI
$4.5
3. Teal Bunbury
NSH
vs. ATL
$4.3
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. MIA
$11.8
2. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. COL
$10.7
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CIN
$11.1
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick six players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
After hitting on three of five picks last round, that $160 MLSstore.com gift card is well within reach! We’re sticking with the same strategy this week, leaning on go-to goal scorers with juicy home matchups to carry the squad.
Check out my squad for Round 10:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
Sporting KC are desperate for their first league win of 2023, and a home match against a CF Montréal side that's been outscored 14-0 over five straight road defeats presents a golden opportunity for three points. I’m predicting SKC get the job done at home, along with Vancouver and Orlando City.
Vancouver are in a good run of form and Orlando City are looking to right the ship after three consecutive home losses. A Riqui Puig-less LA Galaxy attack could be just what Orlando City need to pull out a win.
Check out my predictions for Round 10: