San Diego FC tease major signing: "We're very close"

San Diego FC are juggling myriad complex tasks as the clock ticks down towards their 2025 MLS expansion debut, from the completion of physical infrastructure in the form of their training facility and academy center to the construction of their inaugural roster.

“It was always about finding the balance between immediate performance and also starting to build on that sustainability, because at the end of the day, our academy is not going to produce players for a little bit,” explained Varas. “So we're looking, I would say, short and medium term as of right now.”

In the long run, the Southern California side plan to rely on their academy — set to utilize the principles and curriculum of the Right To Dream system, of which it’s the latest outpost in a global network of sibling clubs — to supply a steady stream of young talent for the first team. With that pipeline not expected to produce for at least a couple of years, there’s a need to fill that gap in the meantime, which informs much of their activity this winter.

“Well, it's pretty hard to play a game with six players, so it's a lot better, right?” Varas deadpanned to reporters after the draft event. “Because now we can field a full team. And ultimately, we were really diligent in the process. There's a lot of smart people, much smarter than me, that were working on this day and night, and I feel really proud.”

They’ll need to field a starting XI in February, though. So head coach Mikey Varas started with some numerical basics in speaking about SDFC’s busy day of business in and around their 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday , via which they approximately doubled the size of their squad so far, with three additions in the draft and two separate intra-league trades.

New DP on the way

San Diego made Hirving “Chucky” Lozano a centerpiece of their launch, signing the Mexican winger as their first-ever Designated Player in June, then loaning him back to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for the rest of the calendar year. Now the focus is on who else will join him at the top of the roster.

SDFC have repeatedly been linked to Manchester City’s Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne and veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, and while sporting director Tyler Heaps didn’t name any names on Wednesday, he sounded optimistic about getting a high-profile acquisition across the line soon.

“I told you I'm not sleeping!” Heaps joked to Expansion Draft hosts and MLS Season Pass talent Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle and Calen Carr. “We're working on it, we're definitely working on it. It'll come. We're very close, but you know how this industry works. It's about negotiating, it's about getting the right price, it's about getting the right player. We've been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with our scouts and our recruitment staff, which has done an unbelievable job.

“It's difficult, right? You can't show them this clip of us playing exotic football. But we can show them the facilities, the investment that we're making in it from our owners, but also the project of not only San Diego FC but Right to Dream.”

Reading the tea leaves, it sounds like just one more DP signing is in the works, which would suggest SDFC will adopt the U22 Initiative Player Model in its roster construction, meaning that they’d carry two senior DPs, not three, and four Under-22 Initiative roster slots, and have up to an additional $2 million in General Allocation Money compared to the Designated Player Model.

“I think the next step for us is to get our second DP,” said Varas. “We know in our league, when you get your DPs right, you're competitive. At the same time, we're looking for a couple more value-based assets that make sure that those DPs have the best chance of being successful.