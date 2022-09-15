2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves

MLS on Thursday announced the offseason calendar, including expansion draft for St. Louis CITY SC and the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
The offseason begins with a 24-hour trade window starting at noon ET on Nov. 7 in which teams may trade players. Other important dates include:
- MLS Expansion Draft on Nov. 11, 2022 (watch on MLSsoccer.com)
- Deadline for clubs to exercise options on players on Nov. 14, 2022
- Opening of free agency on Nov. 16, 2022
- 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 21, 2022
Noon ET - Trade window opens: Following a two-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin making adjustments to their rosters and conduct trades with other MLS teams.
Noon ET - Trade window closes and blackout period begins: Blackout Period begins whereby clubs may no longer sign and/or trade players until the conclusion of the MLS Expansion Draft.
Expansion protected lists announced: MLS will release the list of players eligible for selection in the MLS Expansion Draft.
MLS Expansion Draft: St. Louis CITY SC will select up to five players from the eligible player list. 2022 MLS Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures
Noon ET - Club deadline to submit bona fide offers: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers.
Noon ET - Club deadline to exercise options: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised.
1 PM ET - Free agency opens: Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency. Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years. 2022 MLS Free Agency Rules & Procedures
1 PM ET - Re-Entry Process, Stage 1: The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2022 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th position in each round. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. 2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures
5 PM ET - End-of-Year Waivers: The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2022 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will get the 29th pick, the final selection in each round. Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. 2022 MLS Year-End Waivers Rules & Procedures
1 PM ET - Re-Entry Process, Stage 2: The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1. Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.
MLS College Showcase: The third edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 8-12 in Cary, N.C. The event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.
2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas: The 2023 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion club St. Louis CITY SC at the top of the order.