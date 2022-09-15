2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves

1 PM ET - Re-Entry Process, Stage 1: The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2022 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th position in each round. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. 2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures