League Announcement

2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS_OFFSEASON_CALENDAR-1

MLS on Thursday announced the offseason calendar, including expansion draft for St. Louis CITY SC and the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

The offseason begins with a 24-hour trade window starting at noon ET on Nov. 7 in which teams may trade players. Other important dates include:

  • MLS Expansion Draft on Nov. 11, 2022 (watch on MLSsoccer.com)
  • Deadline for clubs to exercise options on players on Nov. 14, 2022
  • Opening of free agency on Nov. 16, 2022
  • 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 21, 2022
November 7
Monday
;

Noon ET - Trade window opens: Following a two-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin making adjustments to their rosters and conduct trades with other MLS teams.

November 9
Wednesday

Noon ET - Trade window closes and blackout period begins: Blackout Period begins whereby clubs may no longer sign and/or trade players until the conclusion of the MLS Expansion Draft.

November 10
Thursday

Expansion protected lists announced: MLS will release the list of players eligible for selection in the MLS Expansion Draft.

November 11
Friday
;

MLS Expansion Draft: St. Louis CITY SC will select up to five players from the eligible player list. 2022 MLS Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures

November 14
Monday

Noon ET - Club deadline to submit bona fide offers: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers.

Noon ET - Club deadline to exercise options: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised.

November 16
Wednesday

1 PM ET - Free agency opens: Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency. Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years. 2022 MLS Free Agency Rules & Procedures

November 17
Thursday
;

1 PM ET - Re-Entry Process, Stage 1: The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2022 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th position in each round. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. 2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

5 PM ET - End-of-Year Waivers: The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2022 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will get the 29th pick, the final selection in each round. Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. 2022 MLS Year-End Waivers Rules & Procedures

November 22
Tuesday

1 PM ET - Re-Entry Process, Stage 2: The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1. Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.

December 8 - 12
Thursday - Monday

MLS College Showcase: The third edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 8-12 in Cary, N.C. The event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.

December 21
Wednesday
;

2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas: The 2023 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion club St. Louis CITY SC at the top of the order.

League Announcement St. Louis CITY SC
More News
More News
Player of the Week

Austin FC's Moussa Djitté named Week 31 Continental Tire Player of the Week 
“He is the 2022 MVP”: Valeri, Barros Schelotto explain Sebastián Driussi’s brilliance

“He is the 2022 MVP”: Valeri, Barros Schelotto explain Sebastián Driussi’s brilliance
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 31

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 31
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC make history in Week 31

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC make history in Week 31
Three big questions following San Jose Earthquakes' 2022 season

Three big questions following San Jose Earthquakes' 2022 season
2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves
League Announcement

2022 MLS offseason calendar for player moves
More News
Video
Video
Rosenberry's rocket, Fafa goes top bins | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:59

Rosenberry's rocket, Fafa goes top bins | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes | September 14, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes | September 14, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | September 14, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | September 14, 2022
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 31 in MLS!
15:01

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 31 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023