MLS Cup: Why each playoff team will (and won't) win it all

Let’s take a look at why each of the 14 teams that made it to the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs will win MLS Cup on Nov. 5 – and why they won’t.

Let’s just focus in on the second part of that axiom: As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, LAFC ’s set-piece defense was second-worst among playoff teams over the final two months of the season. That’s a giant red flag.

A stat that tells a story: Tournament soccer often comes down to limiting mistakes and capitalizing on restarts and boy howdy, that does not bode well for this bunch.

Why they won’t win: Bad luck has a way of compounding for one, and for two, they’re clearly already feeling the pressure this postseason. “It doesn’t mean anything without MLS Cup” is what Carlos Vela said after winning the Shield and, well, 1) that’s wrong, and 2) something about that strikes me as unhealthy. Only three of the past 14 Shield winners have won MLS Cup, by the way.

There’s reason to think they can start playing like that again, especially after they got a month’s worth of bad luck out of their system in that Decision Day loss to Nashville .

Look at that roster on paper, and look at how they were playing up until mid-August, and you’ll likely come to the conclusion that they’re not actually pretty good. Rather, you’ll come to the conclusion that they’re one of the very best teams in league history.

Why they’ll win: They won the Shield, which is a pretty good indicator that they’re pretty good! And they’ve got the best PPG against the other playoff teams of anyone in the field, which is also a pretty good indicator that they’re pretty good.

A stat that tells a story: Their goals against average (0.76) is the second-best in MLS history, behind only 2010 RSL (0.67). But bear in mind that RSL set that mark in a much lower-scoring environment, as the 2010 MLS season produced only 2.46 goals per game. In 2022, it was 20% higher at 2.96.

Why they won’t win: Tournament soccer is weird and anything can happen in a one-off. That’s the best reason I’ve got for why this team won’t win.

They’ll also have a chip on their shoulder from last year, when they lost in the Eastern Conference Final after most of their starters had to be entered into health & safety protocols in the days before that game. That’s two trophies the fates have denied them.

So they’ll have the chip on their shoulder of a second-place club, but have performed like the best team in the league since June. Hell, for a solid two-month chunk they performed like the best MLS team of all time. Nobody’s gone thermonuclear the way Philly went thermonuclear this summer.

Why they’ll win: In most leagues they’d be the Shield champions, as in most leagues the first tiebreaker is goal differential (in MLS since 2013 the first tiebreaker has been wins, and if you want to know why that is, just look at the draw totals in the league from about 2008 to 2012).

Why they’ll win: They’re as well-drilled as anybody in the league, and they’re more talented than people realize. Here’s a goal where both those things are on display:

Why is that? Because they’re disciplined enough not to cross the ball from worthless spots, and skilled enough to work possession into the sides of the boxes for pullbacks like on the goal above.

A stat that tells a story: As per TruMedia via StatsPerform they completed 27.8% of their crosses, which is the best mark in the league.

Why they won’t win: Even with all of the above, Montréal weren’t great against playoff teams. From mid-May onwards they were just 2W-4L-3D against teams that made the postseason, and one of those two wins was on Decision Day against a Miami team that maaaaaaaybe was out celebrating a little too hard over the previous couple of days after punching their ticket midweek.

The reason, by the way, that they’re utterly confident on the ball is they almost always field 11 players who are very, very good on the ball, and thus never turn it over. You don’t see mistakes born of hesitancy from this side, which is important at this time of year.

This is a team that’s just utterly confident on the ball, which allows them to be ruthless when anybody lined up across from them gives them an inch of daylight. A healthy and fully in-form Djordje Mihailovic will turn that inch of daylight into a goal.

A stat that tells a story: Austin have only hit six key passes following a successful 1v1 dribble all year long. For a team that spreads the field and overloads the flanks in that beautiful 4-2-3-1, that’s a weird Achilles’ heel to have.:

Now, bear in mind that xG isn’t as predictive in MLS as it is in the Big 5 European leagues – parity’s a hell of a drug. But I don’t think anyone can credibly argue that Austin are playing championship-caliber soccer these days.

Why they won’t win: A better formula is being an excellent team playing excellent soccer, and Verde aren’t that right now, nor have they been for a few months. Since mid-July they’re 4W-6L-4D with a -2 goal differential, and that’s right in line with their underlying numbers.

Austin aren’t just a vibes team, mind you – they use the ball well to create wide overloads, and are especially deadly in transition. Plus in Sebastian Driussi they have a guy who’s clearly not just “a” guy, he’s “the” guy. He’ll be the best player on the field in any game he plays until/unless he crosses paths with Hany Mukhtar or Riqui Puig .

That’s not a knock on Talles Magno , by the way, but this goal…

Why they’ll win: Because they’re infinitely better with Keaton Parks running things at d-mid, and because I honestly think they’ll be better with Heber at center forward.

NYCFC with a healthy Keaton Parks is levels above what we saw all summer. Most underrated player in the league. pic.twitter.com/B1T9QynpNi

A stat that tells a story: Under Ronny Deila, in the final 15 minutes of games NYCFC forced a turnover within five seconds of getting pressure to the ball in their defensive third 59.2% of the time, which was third in the league as per Second Spectrum.

Why they won’t win: Since hoisting the Cup last autumn, Taty’s left for Girona, James Sands has left for Glasgow, Jesus Medina’s left for Moscow and Gudi Thorarinsson left for Greece. Two other starters from that win over the Timbers , right back Tayvon Gray and d-mid Alfredo Morales , limped off injured in Atlanta this past weekend.

Now, I’m assuming he’s out for at least Round One after leaving the Decision Day win at Atlanta with a nasty-looking shoulder injury, which opens the door for Heber to remind folks how good he is: dude had eight goals in 1000 minutes this year! He should’ve been starting as soon as Taty hit the door!

…was just his second since taking over as the No. 9 when Taty Castellanos left for Girona midseason. Magno was maybe the best winger in the league in the first half of the year, and some day he might make the switch to center forward look like a good idea, but it didn’t happen this year.

They register almost 15% more pressures per game than anybody else in the league:

Why they’ll win: They dictate the terms of the encounter in almost every game they play, breaking their opponents’ game plans and brains and smash-banging them into turning things less into a game of soccer than into a midfield demolition derby.

They are what they are and there ain’t anything else to it.

A stat that tells a story: RBNY hit only 5,117 successful second passes – i.e., the pass after an initially successful first pass. That’s almost 1500 fewer than the next-lowest team and just way, way under the great, Jesse Marsch-era Red Bull sides (their fewest in a season was 7,340 in 2018).

The simple fact is that teams play both harder and more conservatively in the postseason, so the great regular-season advantage of Energy Drink Soccer tends to disappear.

Why they won’t win: You need a guy to win MLS Cup, and unless Elias Manoel ’s Decision Day performance means he’s morphed into 2013 Dom Dwyer , the Red Bulls don’t have a guy.

Why they’ll win: They’re like Montréal in a lot of ways – they’re clean on the ball, they play mistake-free soccer, they are really smart about where they take their risks so that they don’t get gashed off of live-ball turnovers, and they rarely get stretched out. It’s an unusual thing to see out of a team that’s so young.

Add that overall approach, which they execute upon very well, to a three-headed attack that’s really delivered, and you seem to have the type of team that could be a postseason darkhorse.

I also think that while the numbers aren’t really showing it quite yet, they’re playing better and more dynamic soccer down the stretch here than they had been at midseason. The more I think on this, the more I’m actually talking myself into Dallas here.

Why they won’t win: It really does come down to that three-headed monster of Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco in attack, though. Nobody else on the roster has more than three goals, and Sebastian Lletget’s goal on Decision Day was the first by a Dallas midfielder since June.

As that front line goes, so go los Toros.

A stat that tells a story: Dallas’s direct speed – the speed at which they advance the ball upfield – was second-slowest in the league at 1.2 meters per second.