MLS Cup odds: LAFC, New England & Seattle start 2022 on top

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

As the 2022 MLS season gets underway, BetMGM's opening MLS Cup odds have identified three clear favorites: LAFC, the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC at +700.

LAFC are entering their first season under head coach Steve Cherundolo, with their squad led by forward Carlos Vela, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. As for New England, they're coming off a record-setting Supporters' Shield title last year (73 regular-season points). And Seattle are the presumptive preseason frontrunner, especially with free-agent midfielder Albert Rusnak joining their title hopes.

The top five is completed by New York City FC in fourth place (+1000) and Sporting Kansas City in fifth place (+1200). The Cityzens, MLS Cup 2021 winners, return nearly their entire squad as led by Golden Boot presented by Audi honoree Taty Castellanos at striker.

Check out the full odds rundown below.

MLS Cup 2022 odds – Week 1
Team
Odds
T-1. LAFC
+700
T-1. New England Revolution
+700
T-1. Seattle Sounders
+700
4. New York City FC
+1000
5. Sporting Kansas City
+1200
T-6. Philadelphia Union
+1600
T-6. Atlanta United
+1600
T-6. Colorado Rapids
+1600
T-6. LA Galaxy
+1600
T-10. New York Red Bulls
+2000
T-10. Columbus Crew
+2000
T-12. Nashville SC
+2500
T-12. Minnesota United FC
+2500
T-12. Portland Timbers
+2500
T-12. Orlando City SC
+2500
T-12. Toronto FC
+2500
17. Inter Miami CF
+4000
T-18. DC United
+5000
T-18. Chicago Fire FC
+5000
T-18. FC Dallas
+5000
T-18. Real Salt Lake
+5000
T-22. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+6600
T-22. Austin FC
+6600
T-22. CF Montréal
+6600
T-22. Charlotte FC
+6600
T-22. San Jose Earthquakes
+6600
T-27. FC Cincinnati
+10000
T-27. Houston Dynamo FC
+10000
