MLS Cup hosting rights run through Los Angeles: "LAFC deserve this"

LOS ANGELES – The opportunity to host an MLS Cup Final doesn’t come around very often. And when the chance presents itself, the pressure is on to ensure it doesn’t slip through your grasp.

“Those two things keep us focused and motivated for this game. I think LAFC deserve this after this regular season, to be fighting for MLS Cup. That's what we are trying to do and that keeps us focused for the next game.”

“It's fantastic,” midfielder Ilie Sanchez told MLSsoccer.com on Friday. “We see this as a unique opportunity of being able to play an MLS Cup Final. We see it also as an opportunity to become Western Conference champions, which is also a trophy that the winner is going to lift on Sunday.

That’s the scenario LAFC will confront in Sunday’s Western Conference Final against Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3). As the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and Supporters’ Shield champions, the Black & Gold will guarantee the league’s title match occurs in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 with a victory.

LAFC have been in this situation before, when in 2019 they entered the Western Conference Final under similar circumstances as Supporters’ Shield winners. Yet that year, they bowed out 3-1 to eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC.

In terms of atoning for that history, the inevitable roster turnover over three years gives LAFC almost an entirely new squad. Only four players from that 2019 side remain: Captain/forward Carlos Vela, midfielder Latif Blessing, and defenders Eddie Segura and Diego Palacios.

“Different team, honestly, a lot of new faces,” said goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who arrived via a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the 2022 season. “A more experienced group that we have at the moment. And in the locker room players are more experienced within the league and know what the feelings of Banc of California Stadium [are], feel the environment and know what is waiting for us.

“So it's a team that is more experienced overall and more calm and trusts each other and knows exactly the game plan. We will go there to respect the game plan in order to go all the way.”

Should LAFC lose, hosting priority would flip to the Philadelphia Union as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, welcoming NYCFC in the other Conference Final on Sunday (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). A Philly win combined with an Austin win brings MLS Cup to the City of Brotherly Love, while an Austin win combined with a Cityzens win means the championship match is Texas-bound.

Vela, an original LAFC signing from before their 2018 expansion season, knows what's at stake.