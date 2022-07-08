MLS Cup 2022 odds: How Portland Timbers & Seattle Sounders have evolved

Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers fans don't agree on much. But if you're at Lumen Field on Saturday chatting with either side's supporters ahead of their Heineken Rivalry Week meeting (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), they might both tell you this: The road to the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy runs through the Pacific Northwest.

Yet, at least in BetMGM's MLS Cup 2022 futures odds , the Cascadia rivals are flying a bit under the radar.

With the hype surrounding other big clubs in the Western Conference, it's easy to overlook the reality that the Sounders and Timbers are the only two clubs to represent the Western Conference at MLS Cup since 2015. Yep. That's it.

Entering Week 19, here's a look at how each team's price in the betting market has fluctuated so far this season, according to oddsmaker BetMGM. Remember: +700 odds reflect that a winning $100 bet would pay $700 in profit ($800 total).

Even though Portland hosted MLS Cup 2021, losing on penalties to New York City FC, oddsmakers didn't particularly fancy their chances at returning to the big game when the season began.

Not much has happened to sway their opinion so far. With the departure of club legend Diego Valeri, prolonged negotiations to re-sign Sebastian Blanco limiting his availability early in the season, and a knee injury keeping 2021 leading scorer Felipe Mora out until recently, perhaps that made sense.

But there are signs since the June international break that Giovanni Savarese's men just might go on a second-half run similar to last year, when they won 10 of their final 14 regular-season matches before storming through the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.