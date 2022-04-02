MLS Cup 2022 odds: Austin FC and FC Dallas gaining before Week 5

After a slow start to the season, FC Dallas have shown they might deserve to be in the conversation with the top teams in the league after defeating Nashville SC 2-0 and dismantling the Portland Timbers 4-1 in back-to-back weeks.

Dallas' three positive results have all come at home this season, with the only game they have traveled for ending in a defeat to New England. Still, under Nico Estevez's 4-3-3 system led by US men’s national team forwards Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira as well as reported club-record $7 million signing Alan Velasco, Dallas could easily have one of the most exciting attacks in the league home or away.