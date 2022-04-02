MLS Cup 2022 odds: Austin FC and FC Dallas gaining before Week 5

Betting odds

As MLS Week 5 arrives after the international break, it's a good time to review the landscape for the MLS Cup 2022 champion betting market.

According to the latest round of MLS Cup odds released by BetMGM, the top-three favorites are LAFC (+700), New England Revolution (+750) and Seattle Sounders FC (+750).

However, the data shows that a few teams have already begun to exceed their preseason expectations and make up ground.

Below is a breakdown of the five teams that have seen the most prominent "positive" odds shift compared to their opening odds. The "current odds" represent the price entering Week 5, while the "opening odds" are from before the season started.

Note: Odds listed at +1000 represent a bet that would pay $1,000 in profit for every $100 wagered.

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • Opening odds: +6600
  • Current odds: +3300
  • Difference: +3300

Austin have gained the most respect from the oddsmakers after starting the season 2W-1L-1D, currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings.

In their second year under head coach Josh Wolff, the Verde and Black have put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, leading all teams with 11 goals scored. They also benefit from a massive home-field advantage in Q2 Stadium, where they have had a sell-out crowd in 20 consecutive games, the longest active streak in MLS.

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
  • Opening odds: +5000
  • Current odds: +2500
  • Difference: +2500

After a slow start to the season, FC Dallas have shown they might deserve to be in the conversation with the top teams in the league after defeating Nashville SC 2-0 and dismantling the Portland Timbers 4-1 in back-to-back weeks.

Dallas' three positive results have all come at home this season, with the only game they have traveled for ending in a defeat to New England. Still, under Nico Estevez's 4-3-3 system led by US men’s national team forwards Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira as well as reported club-record $7 million signing Alan Velasco, Dallas could easily have one of the most exciting attacks in the league home or away.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • Opening odds: +5000
  • Current odds: +2800
  • Difference: +2200

Real Salt Lake have caught many MLS supporters' attention, defeating Seattle, New England and Nashville in three consecutive weeks.

Pablo Mastroeni has his side positioned in second place in the Western Conference with a 3W-1D-1L record, and they're yet to get consistent minutes from last year's leading goalscorer Damir Kreilach.

D.C. United logo
D.C. United
  • Opening odds: +5000
  • Current odds: +3300
  • Difference: +1700

Before the season, head coach Hernan Losada promised D.C. United fans that this year's team would be exciting to watch. They would take risks and press teams high up the pitch, he assured.

The Argentine is delivering on that promise, as the Black-and-Red maintain a 2W-2L-0D record and are currently on pace to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Opening odds: +6600
  • Current odds: +5000
  • Difference: +1600

It may be surprising to see Vancouver on this list as they have failed to earn a victory in their first four games and are in last place in the Western Conference with a 0W-3L-1D record.

However, all three losses came on the road, and the oddsmakers were clearly impressed by their 0-0 home draw against defending champions NYCFC.

