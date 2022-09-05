Houston Dynamo part ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura

Houston, currently last in the Western Conference standings (14th place), will be led by Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season.

Goalkeeper coach Zack Thornton will remain on staff, while assistant coaches Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen have departed as well.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club. We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

“Moving forward, we are excited about this opportunity for Kenny. He is a talented up-and-coming coach who worked his way up through our coaching system and he will lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Nagamura joined Houston ahead of the 2022 campaign after leading Sporting Kansas City’s second team.