Houston Dynamo part ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Nagamura-Houston

Houston Dynamo FC have parted ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura, the club announced Monday.

Houston, currently last in the Western Conference standings (14th place), will be led by Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season.

Goalkeeper coach Zack Thornton will remain on staff, while assistant coaches Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen have departed as well.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club. We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

“Moving forward, we are excited about this opportunity for Kenny. He is a talented up-and-coming coach who worked his way up through our coaching system and he will lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Nagamura joined Houston ahead of the 2022 campaign after leading Sporting Kansas City’s second team.

The 39-year-old Brazil native finished with an 8W-16L-5D record in MLS play.

The Dynamo, in their first full season under Onstad and owner Ted Segal, are on track to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a fifth-straight year. Since 2014, the two-time MLS Cup champions have qualified once for the postseason.

Before Nagamura joined, Houston were led by Tab Ramos for two seasons. Wilmer Cabrera had the longest managerial tenure before that duo.

This year, Houston have brought in two Designated Players in Mexican international midfielder Hector Herrera and Paraguayan international striker Sebastian Ferreira. During the offseason, in the buildup to 2023, they’re expected to be busy with roster changes.

Nagamura is the fifth midseason coaching departure of the 2022 MLS campaign after the following exits:

  • D.C. United with Hernan Losada, replaced by Wayne Rooney
  • San Jose Earthquakes with Matias Almeyda, replaced by Luchi Gonzalez for 2023
  • Charlotte FC with Miguel Angel Ramirez, Christian Lattanzio on an interim basis
  • Ronny Deila going from NYCFC to Belgian club Standard Liege, Nick Cushing on an interim basis
Houston Dynamo FC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union dethrone LAFC after Week 27
Alphonso Davies, Donovan, BWP? Bringing back one former great on each club for the stretch run
Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26
More News
More News
Ferreira, Mihailovic, Sargent & Musah: US soccer attackers offer Berhalter World Cup options
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ferreira, Mihailovic, Sargent & Musah: US soccer attackers offer Berhalter World Cup options
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022
Houston Dynamo part ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura

Houston Dynamo part ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura
Nouhou's first Seattle Sounders goal makes Lumen Field go "pretty nuts"

Nouhou's first Seattle Sounders goal makes Lumen Field go "pretty nuts"
Kamal Miller’s World Cup value, Jonathan David’s form & more Canada takeaways

Kamal Miller’s World Cup value, Jonathan David’s form & more Canada takeaways
Your Monday Kickoff: Canadian Classique delivers yet again; LAFC, Sounders bounce back
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Canadian Classique delivers yet again; LAFC, Sounders bounce back
More News
Video
Video
The MVP & Supporters' Shield Race Heats Up | MLS Review Show
25:54

The MVP & Supporters' Shield Race Heats Up | MLS Review Show
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 29 in MLS!
19:24

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 29 in MLS!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | September 04, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | September 04, 2022
PK SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 91st minute
0:24

PK SAVE: Zac MacMath, Real Salt Lake - 91st minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023