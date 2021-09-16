MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team

The answer, in case you weren’t a Nashville SC supporter burning down my mentions, is absolutely. Muhktar is the most influential and productive attacking player on, at worst, the fifth-best team in MLS. He’s tied with Carles Gil (still the clear and obvious favorite) Daniel Salloi and Ola Kamra for combined goals and assists at 19 (10 G, 9 A).

Here’s who I think is the most likely award winner from all 27 teams as the playoff push begins. We’re going in order of the Week 24 Power Rankings, and you’ll notice, quite obviously, that the candidacies get weaker as we go. I reserve the right to include the Extratime Awards categories for those clubs that have no viable traditional award candidates.

Muhktar has a strong and compelling case! But is he even a finalist as it currently stands? How likely is he to win the award, really? If Nashville were to put all their eggs in one award basket, is Muhktar a better MVP candidate than Gary Smith is a Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year candidate?

Matt Turner, Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year

How do you narrow it down to just one award winner for this rampant Revs team? Go listen to the first 15 minutes of Monday’s Extratime. What they’re doing this season is extraordinary.

New England could very well win four of the eight traditional award categories. In fact, I would personally bet on three: Carles Gil for MVP, Bruce Arena for Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year and Turner picking up his first Goalkeeper of the Year nod. Hell, Tajon Buchanan was almost certainly going to take AT&T Young Player of the Year, too, until the Pepi train got rolling.