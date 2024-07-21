Miami tighten grip on Supporters' Shield, Cincinnati loosen theirs & more from Matchday 28

The final matchday before the Leagues Cup is now in the books. We got a few debuts, some teams down below the line showing life, a statement win in Seattle , an Inter Miami side starting to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

For Atlanta, four points from two home games is a pretty good week - enough to pull them over the red line for the next month until league play starts up again. Their hope will be that they’ve added a couple of DPs by then, and that those DPs can make this team less reliant upon Route 1.

Whatever you want to pin it on, it was a bad week for the Crew, one that seriously damaged their Supporters’ Shield hopes.

That rest defense just looked slightly off to me. Perhaps it’s a factor of dead legs, or maybe having a brand new central midfield in Sean Zawadzki and Alexandru Matan , as Darlington Nagbe was rested.

“We knew that Atlanta likes to play like this because of the video. The idea is to protect the ball in behind. After that, I think we did a good job with that. They played one ball that we were in trouble on the save of goalkeeper [Nicholas Hagen ],” Nancy said in the postgame. “After that, we were able to deal with it. We could have done better, but it was not bad. Most of the teams, they do that.

Those corners were one problem. The way they dealt with Atlanta ’s long balls from the back (particularly given that’s the exact way Charlotte got their equalizer) was another, and perhaps more difficult to fix. Though manager Wilfried Nancy sounded unbothered.

This time last week I had just about crowned the Crew , who were playing some of the best ball I’ve ever seen in MLS. Naturally they responded by taking just one point from two games – a goalkeeper was the culprit midweek, while on the weekend it was poor marking on set pieces as the Five Stripes reversed a 1-0 deficit with a pair of late corners.

It’s just an insane level of quality depth that other teams can’t match. Sergio Busquets was once again in central defense in this one, which left rookie Yannick Bright to anchor central midfield, and Bright was awesome:

Miami aren’t just surviving without Leo Messi : They’re thriving. This win marked six in seven since Messi last took the field in pink.

The Fire , despite ~gestures broadly~ well, everything, are still just three points below the line in the East. But also second to last.

If you had last week “Miami or the field?” I think I’d have taken the field. After this week, I’m taking Miami.

Miami are now four points ahead of the second-place Galaxy , though they’ve got a game in hand on LA. They’re five points up on slumping and battered Cincy , and 10 points up on the team I thought would catch them, the Crew (though the Crew have two games in hand).

And when they win the ball, they go. You can see it all in the clips above.

Anyway, Bright’s never going to run the show the way Busquets does as a 6 (nobody in the world does), so Miami very happily change the way they play when Busi’s on the backline and Bright’s in central midfield. They drop their block to find more transition chances; they are willing to give up the ball and let opponents disorganize themselves by taking risks.

Montréal’s three-game unbeaten run came to an end, but they still head into the break with real postseason hopes as they’re just one point under the red line, and just three back of Toronto in 8th.

I do think, at some point, John Herdman is going to need to rethink deploying Bernardeschi as an inverted right back. Toronto’s midfield isn’t good enough to dictate games and get him on the ball in spots like what you see above all that often. But that’s probably analysis for another week.

The Reds didn’t have a ton of the ball or many chances at Montréal, but the one time they did, their top-end quality sliced open the opposing defense. And sometimes that is the entire story of a game.

Los Toros Tejanos are now 5W-3L-1D since Peter Luccin took over for Nico Estévez. They are three points out of the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot in the West. This could happen (though that winless road record is a massive warning sign that things are maybe not as good as they seem).

The soccer on Saturday was not, as they spent 90 minutes in Foxborough as distinctly second-best to the short-handed Revs . Then the clock struck 90 and a bundle of added time was put on the board, and Dallas – playing without all three of their DPs, as well as veteran orchestrator Asier Illarramendi – dragged the game into the Tactics Free Zone™, where they found a 95th-minute Paul Arriola equalizer from the spot.

Vibes law: When the vibes are good, you’re more likely to catch a break. And the vibes are immaculate for FC Dallas right now.

Without Forsberg more of the creative burden falls on Lewis Morgan , who’s been up to it. His brace gives him 12g/4a in 1700 minutes this year. The dude’s been one of the best attackers in the league, full stop.

Neither result – the 2-1 RBNY win at Cincy back in April, or this weekend’s thumping in Harrison – felt remotely fluky. If anything it seemed like the Red Bulls would’ve been good for a fourth with some better finishing, or if Emil Forsberg was out in that left half-space going to work.

The Garys held firm in their first few outings after the injuries hit, but they are staggering right now, riding a three-game losing streak into Leagues Cup play.

I think this is born of RBNY d-mids Daniel Edelman and Ronald Donkor being super energetic about cutting down lanes to keep Lucho, in particular, in one or the other’s cover shadow. I also think this is born of slower and less precise distribution from Cincy’s backline as the absences of Matt Miazga , Miles Robinson and Nick Hagglund take their toll.

NYCFC enter the break at 5th in the East, while Orlando are four points behind them in 7th. Both are good teams; both are clearly a piece or two short of the true contenders.

New York City FC manager Nick Cushing had his team change their pressing triggers and line of confrontation throughout, which did a nice job of preventing Orlando from building any rhythm. And obviously the press led to the equalizing goal, so well done all around to the Pigeons.

“And then this goal that we concede, this is where we have that sensation of frustration for us that it was not that they did a lot of stuff to tie the game.”

“Big effort from the players after these couple weeks that we had been playing every three days. I would like to value that effort. Two teams tried to put a good performance, and from our side, in the first half, we had control, but we were not as dangerous as we were in the prior games,” Pareja said. “In the second half, it seems like we brought more energy and we started creating better chances and we have the game 1-0, which is something that this year has been a challenge for us to open the games.

This has been the underappreciated aspect of the Union over the past five years: they could beat you in multiple ways. Too many have thought of them only as a high-paced, direct, pressing side, and while they do that a lot, I straight up don’t think that’s the best club in their bag. I’d love to see them use the ball more:

Just like that, Philly have snapped out of their coma and, at the same time, helped induce one for a spiraling Nashville side.

The Union had one win over the course of three months from mid-April to mid-July. They’ve now got two on the bounce, and head into the break just a point below the red line.

But I’d wager that tired legs (three road games in a week is a lot) played their role here as Austin were able to get on the ball and ping it around a bunch. The Crown, meanwhile, were not doing much to connect passes through midfield:

I was surprised at how open this game was, as Charlotte have been very good at closing games down and turning them into slogs any time they’re on the road – which both Ohio clubs learned to their detriment over the past week.

But give credit to Austin for not just rolling over and dying, as they have so many times throughout this season. Both goals, Alex Ring ’s early opener and Jon Gallagher ’s late equalizer, were well-crafted and well-earned. They looked comfortable and dynamic with the ball in a way they mostly haven’t all year.

Finding and winning the little moments like those – turning them into big moments – are why Charlotte are where they are in the standings.

Swiderski got the first Charlotte goal, potting a PK after Iuri Tavares was clipped in the area during a set piece. Charlotte’s second goal came after an attacking throw-in when Austin just switched off and didn’t mark Ashley Westwood , who was able to find the winger on the back post for a clever finish.

To be clear, midfield possession isn’t really their game. But even by their standards this isn’t much, especially considering that this game marked the return of DP Karol Swiderski , a linking No. 9 if there ever was one.

I will pick some good news for each side: • Two of St. Louis ’s three new signings debuted, in attacker Cedric Teuchert (who started) and d-mid Jake Girdwood-Reich (who came on late). Both looked fine. • Willy Agada has, I think, answered the center forward question for Sporting going forward, and made it clear that his injury-plagued 2023 was the outlier. He’s now up to 9g/2a in 1266 minutes this year, and 20g/4a in 2900 total MLS minutes since his debut two years ago. If he stays healthy, he’s the long-term No. 9.

The tale told by the standings took some of the shine off of this one, though it did still seem to feel like a derby to the fans (who were loud throughout).

The Loons finally snapped their nine-game winless skid, taking care of business at home against an Earthquakes side that is really finding some new ways to create despair in the fanbase. My own personal slice of it: I’ve been a Jeremy Ebobisse fan since he was in college. And right now that dude is cursed. While he’s in Minnesota let’s hope he stops to purify himself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka:

This is not a shape in possession that’s conducive to winning a second ball, or toward preventing a counterattack should you not win it:

Even with the win it does not really feel like Eric Ramsay’s quite figured out how to right this ship, because look at that clip again. Focused on how rushed and unsure Minnesota look in possession, trying to force the ball into spots that create no actual advantage. And look a second time at their rest defense.

Still, the win pulled Minnesota above the red line heading into the home stretch. They need to use this month to get a lot better.

Man, I don’t really know where to begin with this one, so I’ll just let Rapids coach Chris Armas – whose team officially claimed the Rocky Mountain Cup for just the 4th time in the past 18 years – sound off.

“Early on in my tenure here, the fans let me know what was important to them. That's what it was about, winning that Rocky Mountain Cup. Keeping that trophy here once it made the trip on the airplane. Securing that trophy for them,” Armas said in the postgame. “For the players to feel validated for the work that they did, they're winners.

“I can see that on a night like tonight, the way that the boys hang in there [through a one-goal deficit, a blown one-goal lead and a prolonged weather delay] and can persevere. It’s tremendous for them and I’m happy for them. So, our fans, the players, and then I see a lot of people around here in our organization that work really hard. Of course, there’s the staff that's to the left and right of me always, but the people that sell tickets and the extended staff. To see their faces tonight and they're congratulating us, but I just say ‘Hey, congratulations right back to you.’ Seeing that everyone can take a small piece of that makes it a really special night.”

The Rapids haven’t gotten a lot of nights like this one, but they’re starting to stack them under Armas. Cole Bassett is officially leveling up – he had a goal and two assists in this one, once again playing as a No. 10 with Djordje Mihailovic on international duty – and is up to 9g/6a on the year. Moise Bombito is going to command a record fee. Sam Vines, Oli Larraz, Kévin Cabral, Jonathan Lewis… the list of contributors is a mile long.

Much the same could be said about Pablo Mastroeni’s RSL side. These two great rivals are mirror images in a lot of ways, in terms of both roster building (leave no stone unturned is the guiding principle for both) and game model (toggling between a structured press and a mid-block, with creative freedom from within the structure).

The difference in this one ended up being a whistle on a corner kick that earned Bassett the late, game-winning PK. It looked like the right call to me, but I’ll let you guys yell at Wiebe for his Instant Replay takes instead.

Big picture, though, is that this felt like the highest-level game of the weekend, even in the midst of all the delays, and even with the crucial absences on both teams. Colorado pressed high; RSL broke the press. RSL retreated into a shell; Colorado broke them down with clever interchange and overloads.