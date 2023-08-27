Miami begin playoff spot chase, Atlanta feel like the old days & more from Matchday 28

Leagues Cup is a wrap. The US Open Cup is down to its championship final (sources tell us it’s Lionel Messi ’s left foot vs. the greater Houston metropolitan area on Sept. 27). Sunset’s arriving earlier, Labo(u)r Day looms, the kids are getting back to school. And all that points us towards hard moments of truth in Major League Soccer.

It should surprise you none that we start with a flock of birds from Florida who have both the steepest hill to climb and the most luxurious equipment with which to attack it.

With two months left in the regular season, the home stretch is here, and there’s no longer any margin for error. Those who wish to be playoff teams must stack up the results that ensure it, otherwise acknowledge that it’s not on this time around. If you’re on track to claim the Supporters’ Shield or a high seed (and thus home-field advantage) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, you must kick on and secure it, or risk it being snatched away.

The Leagues Cup pause has made explicit what used to be an instinctive shift across the league at this time of year: “It's go time. Now or never,” in the words of Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller .

Their intense schedule of the past month left Gerardo “Tata” Martino with little choice but to give his veteran duo some rest as they visited the New York Red Bulls Saturday night. So beyond the newcomers in the sellout crowd at Red Bull Arena wondering ‘when do we get to see the GOAT?’ the big question in Harrison was whether the Messi Effect would persist even when he’s on the bench.

As you may have heard, IMCF’s woeful, months-long winless skid in league play left them a ton of ground to make up. Coming into the weekend, the Herons had 18 points from their first 22 MLS matches, leaving them 14 points back of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot currently occupied by the Chicago Fire .

Though they’re new to these shores, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets know that type of urgency well. It’s fueled their capture of literally dozens of major trophies over the years, most of them won together at FC Barcelona and Miami’s Leagues Cup run the most recent.

A young Miami XI featuring two teenage homegrowns and all three of their new Under-22 Initiative signings was sturdy enough to stand up to RBNY’s high press, ride their luck and even conjure the opening goal, a key aspect of their Leagues Cup run and a habit that makes literally everything else so much easier. It set the stage for Messi to ice things with the most divine of give-and-goes with his fellow substitute Benja Cremaschi . And so a pragmatic recipe for Miami sustaining their midsummer magic begins to take shape.

With Messi and Busi on the bench, a glimpse, perhaps, of Miami's post-GOAT future with all 3 of their new Under-22 Initiative signings and some homegrowns in the XI vs RBNY pic.twitter.com/5dJc2fJWCL

With the fear and awe he inspires, the scheme-breaking capabilities of his individual brilliance and the aura that leads opponents to become postgame autograph seekers, Messi is living rent-free in other teams’ heads, and that makes Miami even tougher to face.

“The fact that the Red Bull defenders don’t track the best player that’s ever played the game is crazy. But this pass is the goal,” noted RBNY cult hero Mike Grella on MLS 360. “Cremaschi doesn’t even know that that pass is a thing. [Messi] leads him with the pass. He puts him into motion, he puts him into life with that pass … he just makes it look so easy.”

Nostalgia was thick in the air at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Atlanta United christened their “404” third kit, a street-art-flavored tribute to the 1990s heyday of the city’s fertile hip-hop culture, with the likes of Monique and Goodie Mob on hand for Nashville SC ’s visit. And sure enough, it felt like the old days down on the FieldTurf, too.

Though the game model has shifted under Gonzalo Pineda, if you squinted, you might just see the outlines of Miguel Almirón in the way Almada ran the show, scoring once and setting the table for the other three tallies. There are hints of the old Josef Martínez in the way Giorgos Giakoumakis stalks and scowls up front at the tip of the spear, and here it was Nashville playing the role of overmatched Southern rival like Orlando City once unhappily did.

The Five Stripes romped all over an NSC side that looked acutely Leagues Cup-hungover, with willing legs stretching the field as Thiago Almada dictated and dimed like few others in MLS can. You’d hardly have known these teams entered the day tied in points in the East race.

Atlanta is up 3-0 on one of the best teams in the league and every attacker seems *livid* with each possession that doesn't end in a goal

This was a statement win for the ATLiens, who now have an all-caps huge match at home to league-leading Cincinnati on Wednesday; that’s one to add to your Up Next list on MLS Season Pass .

Summer reinforcements Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva have instantly brought new dimensions to deep midfield and the left flank, respectively. Muyumba looks like just the kind of intelligent, unyielding terrier needed to bring shape and bite to the center of the park. Silva has the kind of opulent technique and flair that those big Benz crowds holler for, and is gelling mighty quickly with Almada in terms of movement.

Yet it was also pleasantly ironic that two newcomers were so essential to ATL playing like the ATL we once knew.

At the risk of stating the obvious, early goals are absolutely vital at this point in the season; they set the terms of engagement and weigh on the minds of those who concede them. Every single one of Saturday night’s winners did so by scoring first, and there was only one exception to that last weekend as well.

Maybe other teams can better exploit the Messi-less moments IMCF must inevitably weather this fall; Tata himself pointed out that he’ll miss at least three games due to international duty with Argentina. The Red Bulls did not, and so Miami are no longer in last place, their climb officially underway.

Miami’s 2-0 win underlined the massive psychological advantage they now possess. Baseball heads will remember the turn-of-the-century Yankees teams that Gotham so adored, whose closer Mariano “Sandman” Rivera was such a dominant pitcher that opponents basically had to win games in the first seven innings because the guys in pinstripes only had to be within striking range when ‘squeaky bum time’ was nigh.

In-form Columbus did much the same to break the spirits of hapless, drama-plagued Toronto FC in their 2-0 home win , new boy Diego Rossi opening his Crew account 21 minutes in with some clinical poaching. TFC have now gone more than three months without a win across all competitions and reports of internal dissension have made the rounds yet again, with superstar Lorenzo Insigne alleged to have stomped off the training ground in defiance of interim boss Terry Dunfield.

With this result slotting in alongside scorelines of 6-0, 7-1, 4-1, 3-1 and 5-1 over the past several years, Philly continue to own their I-95 near-neighbors to such an extent that the matchup fails to truly resemble a rivalry despite concerted efforts in that direction.

“We got into some great areas. But if you give the goals away we gave away, then you’re not going to win games,” said D.C. coach Wayne Rooney, and… yup.

“You don't really need to be playing the best footy, you just need momentum and form,” the center back said after his 97th-minute header, the latest matchwinner in club history, dug out a 1-0 win over the 10 men of Austin FC on a characteristically sweltering August night in Frisco, Texas. This was an ugly rivalry dub, but a necessary one considering the two sides’ close proximity in the midst of the West’s congested playoff-chasing pack.

Therein lies a fundamental reality of the MLS stretch run: Though Messi and Miami are making it look pretty right now, that’s not a requirement for an effective autumn push. FC Dallas ’ Nkosi Tafari has clearly learned that lesson.

RSL have run ahead of Houston in the standings for most of the year and the eye test would suggest they’ve been a better and more complete team along the way. Yet they’re now just two points ahead of the Dynamo – who might, \\might\\ just be edging towards ‘dark horse’ status with ace center mids Hector Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla on song – not to mention deprived by them of both sides’ best chance at 2023 hardware thanks to Wednesday’s result.

Their epic Leagues Cup round-of-16 duel with Miami showed everyone how high Dallas’ ceiling is; by the looks of it, the tropical galacticos are now the de facto litmus test of quality and mettle for their MLS peers. On Saturday FCD showed us what the corresponding floor looks like for serious contenders.

“What people don’t realize is we have been playing with the heat from like, two months already or two and a half months, training every day, playing games, and it’s very, very difficult, very difficult to handle mentally. And I think we had that mentality that even though it was tough, it was hard, at the end to make a difference with that goal.”

“Our last game was August 6,” pointed out FCD boss Nico Estevez. “Usually when you have your first game [in a while], you are a little bit sloppy. The tempo and the rhythm of the game, you are a little bit behind and you can see that…

Not so long ago we had a fairly distinct picture of what the floor looked like for NYCFC. For several years the Pigeons have been one of the East’s most consistent, recognizable outfits in both philosophical and competitive terms. Vitally, it all felt sustainable even as individual protagonists, the likes of David Villa, Patrick Vieira, Taty Castellanos and Jack Harrison, came and went.

That now looks very much in doubt after the Cityzens’ thumping at the hands of FC Cincy. Statistically, this one was more even than the scoreline suggests, so coach Nick Cushing could plausibly complain about small margins and finishing variance and expected goals, and did.

“What you saw tonight was a team that is full of confidence, top of the league, against a team that is bruised because of maybe not getting the result in Minnesota [last week],” he said postgame. “And we come away to Cincinnati and in a game that’s 4-3 in goal chances, they score all three of theirs and we have a zero.”

It’s also true that NYC worked to improve their squad over the summer, with seven signings since the start of July and limited time in which to knit it all together into something coherent and fluid, showpiece striker Monsef Bakrar under particularly intense (and not entirely fair) pressure to contribute right away.

Yet that theme cuts against the bigger picture. The 2021 MLS Cup winners are now 1W-8L-8D in league play since late April. which leaves them 13th in the East table, six points below the playoff line on a flaccid pace of 1.0 points per game. Then there’s the sudden, unexplained absence of captain and defensive anchor Maxime Chanot, who was simply termed “unavailable” with no further explanation.

“Ultimately, we bring the guys that are ready to play and, you know, we have three guys today [linchpins James Sands and Santi Rodriguez were injury scratches] that weren't ready to play,” said Cushing when asked about Chanot. “So we move forward.”

The Pigeons can now look forward to five straight home games, albeit at three different venues, with the first three at Yankee Stadium and one apiece at Citi Field and Red Bull Arena. If they don’t rack up points over the span, their streak of playoff qualifications dating back to 2016, their second season of existence, is probably cooked.

It’s looking quite similar for the team they defeated in that memorable 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park. The Portland Timbers lost again there Saturday, 3-2 to Cascadia enemies Vancouver, sinking to 12th in the West with no new-manager bounce following the dismissal of longtime head coach Gio Savarese during the week. A major winter rebuild looks increasingly inevitable.