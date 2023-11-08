Noche d'Or: Lionel Messi takes center stage for Inter Miami one last time in 2023

Inter Miami CF are set to close the book on their historic 2023 MLS season, but not without properly honoring the man who made it possible.

The festivities will take place Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium, where Messi’s historic trophy will be presented to fans before the Herons take on New York City FC in a club friendly (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). There will also be speeches from Messi himself, as well as Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas and MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Leo's night

For head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the occasion is a fitting tribute to a global sporting icon whose remarkable first half-season in Miami included a memorable Leagues Cup 2023 title, a run to the US Open Cup Final and countless must-see moments that only the GOAT could provide.

“We have enjoyed these five months. It’s been like a roller coaster, between so many games and tournaments. We were able to enjoy a championship,” Tata told reporters on Wednesday. “For me, it’s always a pleasure to coach him.”

Martino also confirmed Messi will see significant minutes on Friday night – a refreshing change of pace for the 2022 World Cup champion, whose injury problems and national team commitments affected his playing time over the final stretch of the season as Miami ultimately missed out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We want to join him in celebrating his eighth Ballon d’Or, but it’s also an opportunity to compete again, even if it’s a friendly, so that people can see Leo and his teammates on the field,” Tata added.

Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi doubled down on the significance of Messi’s latest milestone.