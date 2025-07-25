Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba unavailable for Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba and forward Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s Matchday 27 game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening, due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.

Comments from MLS Commissioner Don Garber

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player – or anyone – who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.