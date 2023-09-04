Messi in Miami: Where does MLS stand in the big picture?

If you’re reading this column, I’m sure you already know that. But let’s travel back a month and a half to appreciate what Lionel Messi has done for Inter Miami CF anyway:

Those guys are Premier League goalkeepers. If you think Premier League goalkeepers don’t make the occasional error, then you don’t watch the Premier League, because nightmares like the one Blake had last month happen to somebody every single weekend in the consensus best league in the world. That’s the way the sport goes.

Or if you just watched the Philly game, you’d say he was exposing MLS goalkeepers. And yeah, Blake had himself a shocker in that one, choosing the worst time to have his worst game in years (maybe ever). But also, nobody arguing in good faith judges a player, let alone an entire league, upon one outlier of a bad performance. When it comes to Blake in particular we have plenty of data over the past decade that says he’s basically the same level of goalkeeper as Matt Turner, and fractionally behind Djordje Petrovic.

In the process he also, the narrative has gone in some quarters, exposed the league’s defenders, laying bare their incompetence. And if you just watched the Atlanta game, then fair enough – nobody would mistake what the Five Stripes presented on the day for defensive competence. Although I would point out the first goal Atlanta conceded to Messi is almost the exact same goal they conceded to Bernard Kamungo on Saturday: a direct run onto a ball over the top because Atlanta play a suicide line with no pressure on opposing CBs or d-mids. They conceded this goal multiple times before the Leagues Cup as well. It doesn’t take the GOAT to expose that.

“Amazing” isn’t a strong enough word. I’ve been watching this league for 28 years and I’ve never seen anything remotely like what Messi has done (apologies to Nico Lodeiro , Didier Drogba, Hristo Stoichkov and Jaime Moreno). He, along with a host of new teammates and new head coach Tata Martino, got off a plane and immediately elevated this Miami team to magical heights.

“Sometimes ball go in” is not as satisfying a narrative as “Messi is laying bare MLS shortcomings,” so what analysis I’ve seen has been pretty heavily skewed towards that second take. And look, I get it, because there are definitely moments when shortcomings in certain MLS teams have, in fact, been laid bare by Messi’s singular genius ( RBNY backline, welcome to hell).

Overall, what’s been so stunning to me over his first month-and-a-half wearing pink is Messi’s been able to come here and basically play his greatest hits. There are the free kick goals, which we’ve seen dozens of times in Europe and with Argentina, and then there are the times he’s able to drift to the back post off of his center forward’s gravity, which we’ve seen dozens of times in Europe and with Argentina. And of course, there’s the “hit a long diagonal to Jordi Alba on the overlap then race to the penalty spot to one-time the pullback,” and god look at how awful these MLS defenders are.

I have taken a very scenic route to my point, which is this: The arrival of Messi, Alba, Sergio Busquets et al has sparked off another debate about MLS’s standing in the global hierarchy of leagues, a topic I truly hate. I hate it because no one has perfect, or even unbiased knowledge about any league, let alone every league*. Moreover, there is no perfect data set to compare clubs and leagues across regions, or even within regions.

That said, he overperformed his numbers in Ligue 1 and LaLiga as well. In those final six seasons he put up 232 combined goals + assists, an overperformance that isn’t quite as large as what we’ve seen thus far with Miami. But as I’ve said for the past few weeks any time someone’s shoved a mic in my face: the man’s been on one, and even Messi eventually regresses toward the mean, if not exactly to it (just one goal in his past four games, for what it’s worth).

In other words, the Messi we’ve seen in MLS thus far is the Messi we’ve seen everywhere else he’s played for the past 10 years, laying bare the shortcomings of opposing defenders and goalkeepers the exact same ways he’s always done. And the underlying numbers agree: Through 11 games for Inter Miami he’s at 10.08 combined non-penalty xG+xA, as per TruMedia via StatsPerform. That’s roughly in line with the numbers from his final six seasons in Europe, in which he put up 177.9 combined npxG+xA in his 196 league appearances, as per FBRef.

Imperfect measures, all. But let’s peel back some layers of this onion and see what we can see anyway:

But we have more to go on than just what Messi’s done. We have international call-ups, and the global transfer market’s assessment of MLS in its current state, and even, yes, Transfermarkt valuations.

Imperfect measures, however, are all we have, and after 1,200 words of preamble it’s time for me to plant my flag. Here’s where I’ll plant it: Messi’s performance in MLS thus far is another soft data point that suggests this is a top 10 league and rising. He’s dominating individually slightly more than he did in France with a dysfunctional PSG side, and slightly less than he did in Spain with a mostly functional Barcelona over his final five years there. His MLS performance is also in line with the dominance he showed over the course of the last cycle of Conmebol World Cup qualifiers with Argentina, and then into the World Cup itself.

But it doesn’t really work that way, because everyone who matters understands small sample size results are an imperfect measure that can be skewed by variance and vibes. Sometimes ball go in. Sometimes not.

Case in point: Remember, up above, where I said the EPL is the consensus best league in the world? Loathe as I am to admit it, that is also my assessment. However, across the three major continental competitions last year (the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League), Italy's Serie A produced as many semifinalists (five) as the other Big 5 leagues combined. That seems a pretty great argument for that particular league’s strength and depth!

Thus far there are 66 call-ups for the September 2023 window, per the MLSsoccer.com tracker, with somewhere from five to eight more expected to be announced in the coming days. Note there are only four MLS players called in for the USMNT, though there are 15 total players in the US roster who either played in MLS or came through MLS academies and were then sold on to European teams. And there are no call-ups for Canada this window since the CanMNT weren’t able to get games on the docket (yikes).

Go back to September 2015 and there were 55 MLS players called into that September window, with 22 combined coming from the US and Canada. Of those 22, only one of the Americans and eight of the Canadians had MLS academy backgrounds. It was a completely different era.

Fast forward to 2019 and you get a September window with more than 90 MLS players called in, and again it’s the USMNT and CanMNT leading the way, with 12 and 17 MLS-based players, respectively. This time 15 of those 29 had MLS academy backgrounds.

The bigger difference, however, is where the rest of those call-ups came from:

2015: Seven players total from Conmebol and UEFA nations (Kaká, Robbie Keane and Sebastian Giovinco being some names you’d recognize).

2019: 34 players total from Conmebol and UEFA nations (Peru with five, Venezuela and Finland with four each being the best represented)

2023: 36 players total from Conmebol and UEFA nations so far (Eight Venezuelans, six Peruvians, four Paraguayans)

I think the data is telling the truth here: explosive growth from 2015 to 2019 (this coincided with the introduction of the third DP as well as TAM), followed by more measured growth since then (the U22 Initiative being the one big roster change). Note that in general, though, the UEFA and Conmebol players from the current rosters play for better countries than the ones from 2019. Luxembourg and Liechtenstein have been replaced by Ukraine and Switzerland, while the Chilean trio of José Bizama, Felipe Gutiérrez and Diego Rubio from 2019 have been replaced by the Argentinean trio of Messi, Thiago Almada and Alan Velasco in 2023.

Of all the players in all the camps across all of MLS history, Messi is the most important call-up. This is the first time the reigning best player in the world has been playing in this league, and his presence alone is a data point in MLS’s favor as, to use a phrase often heard ‘round these parts, a league of choice.

Almada might be No. 2 on that list, because he was one of 35 MLS players at the World Cup – most of any league outside the Big 5 – and was the first active MLS player to actually win a World Cup. MLS also had the sixth-most players active in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, which seems to be another valuable data point.

There is an argument to be made Velasco is No. 3 on that list. Unlike Almada, Velasco came here as a teenager and played his way into the senior Argentina set-up with his MLS performances. It is the first time I can remember MLS playing a significant role in developing a player for one of the truly top national teams (Maybe Noel Buck will be the second!).

It is an exciting and potentially groundbreaking development, one that should herald a new era. Only time will tell if that will ultimately be the case, but I am bullish.