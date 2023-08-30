USA roster: Benjamin Cremaschi called up for September friendlies

MLS players

Four MLS players are called up by Berhalter, headlined by Cremaschi. The 18-year-old signed a first-team deal with Miami in November 2022 and has seized his opportunity with the Herons in 2023, lately benefiting from playing alongside stars Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

Cremaschi, who has been in camp for both US and Argentine youth sides, will not be cap-tied if he earns minutes (since it's not an official competition). This opportunity instead shows Cremaschi what the USMNT set-up is like, as Berhalter preached with other dual-nationals during his first tenure.