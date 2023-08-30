USA roster: Benjamin Cremaschi called up for September friendlies

Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, a highly-touted US-Argentine dual national, is among 24 players called up to begin Gregg Berhalter's second stint as US men's national team head coach – a camp that includes friendlies against Uzbekistan (Sept. 9) and Oman (Sept. 12) on home soil.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Ethan Horvath - Nottingham Forest
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (9)
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Mark McKenzie - Genk
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
- Luca de la Torre - Celta Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (6)
- Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Tim Weah - Juventus
September 2023 friendlies
- Sept. 9 vs. Uzbekistan - 5:30 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo & Peacock) | CITYPARK - St. Louis, Missouri
- Sept. 12 vs. Oman - 8:30 pm ET (TNT, Universo & Peacock) | Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota
The USMNT's upcoming opponents are preparing to compete in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, though clock in around No. 75 in the latest FIFA World Rankings update. A tougher challenge arrives during the October international window when Germany and Ghana – foes from past World Cups – await in friendlies also contested on home soil.
Zooming out, Berhalter is hoping to build off a Round-of-16 finish at the 2022 World Cup and carry momentum into the North America 2026 World Cup that's co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. He was re-hired in mid-June after a controversy-filled six-month absence, then observed the Yanks' Concacaf Nations League title and Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal appearance from afar.
MLS players
Four MLS players are called up by Berhalter, headlined by Cremaschi. The 18-year-old signed a first-team deal with Miami in November 2022 and has seized his opportunity with the Herons in 2023, lately benefiting from playing alongside stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Cremaschi, who has been in camp for both US and Argentine youth sides, will not be cap-tied if he earns minutes (since it's not an official competition). This opportunity instead shows Cremaschi what the USMNT set-up is like, as Berhalter preached with other dual-nationals during his first tenure.
The other MLS call-ups are Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell.
Injury/fitness concerns
Several of the USMNT's most important players are called up – AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner chief among them.
But some centerpieces aren't included due to injury and/or fitness concerns, including AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring injury) and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna (just returned to training). Celtic FC center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent are also dealing with setbacks.
New faces
Aside from Cremaschi, Palermo left back Kristoffer Lund is also new to the USMNT.
The Danish-American defender, who competes in Italy's second division, previously represented Denmark in official competition at the youth international level. He applied to FIFA for a one-time change of association to become eligible to play for the United States.