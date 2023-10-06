Lionel Messi "getting better every day" before Miami vs. Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF continue to wait on Lionel Messi as they enter the final homestretch of the 2023 MLS season, repeating their customary “day-to-day” diagnosis for the superstar No. 10 ahead of Saturday night’s home showdown with FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

With just three games remaining, the Herons need to make up a five-point gap on the ninth-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference. To make a daunting task all the more difficult, they’re facing a must-win scenario this weekend against the newly-crowned Supporters’ Shield champions.

Miami are also winless without Messi, going 0W-2L-2D in all competitions since the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner – along with fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba – made an early exit from their 4-0 rout of Toronto FC on Sept. 20. Neither Messi nor Alba have played since.

“Truthfully, it’s the same. We have to keep evaluating,” assistant Javier Morales, filling in for head coach Gerardo Martino, told reporters Friday. “The good news is he [Messi] trained yesterday, today he’s going to train again and we’ll likely make a decision after today’s training session.

“But he’s getting better every day.”

Messi, who has 11g/5a in all competitions for Miami, has been sidelined by muscle fatigue caused by scarring from a past injury since returning from international duty with Argentina last month.

“They’ve been called up,” Morales answered when asked if Messi would possibly turn down La Albiceleste. “So it all indicates that he’ll travel [to Argentina].”