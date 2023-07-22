Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match

Jonathan Sigal

The Lionel Messi era, officially, is underway.

WATCH: Lionel Messi enters for Inter Miami CF debut 

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The Argentine superstar made his Inter Miami CF debut in the 54th minute of Friday night's Leagues Cup group-stage opener vs. Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, sporting his new all-pink Herons kit, entered for homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and was handed the captain's armband.

Head coach Gerard "Tata" Martino also brought on midfielder Sergio Busquets – making it two of three FC Barcelona legends to debut in the club's new epoch. Left back Jordi Alba signed yesterday, but hasn't yet formally joined his new team.

But the spotlight firmly was on the GOAT at DRV PNK Stadium, with the sold-out crowd rising to its feet in anticipation of a moment that's been weeks in the making.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday

Related Stories

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"
LeBron James, Kim Kardashian & more attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
Inter Miami chase "immediate results" as Messi era begins in Leagues Cup

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami dream debut: "I’m very happy"
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami get magical GOLAZO on debut

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami get magical GOLAZO on debut
Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass
Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass
Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets take part in first Inter Miami training session

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets take part in first Inter Miami training session
Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami training session: Highlights on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami training session: Highlights on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: LeBron James embraces Lionel Messi before Inter Miami debut
0:12

WATCH: LeBron James embraces Lionel Messi before Inter Miami debut
WATCH: Kim Kardashian takes in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
1:18

WATCH: Kim Kardashian takes in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
Together again! Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets train for first time with Inter Miami
4:30

Together again! Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets train for first time with Inter Miami
WATCH: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
3:49

WATCH: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.