Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match

The Lionel Messi era, officially, is underway.
WATCH: Lionel Messi enters for Inter Miami CF debut
The Argentine superstar made his Inter Miami CF debut in the 54th minute of Friday night's Leagues Cup group-stage opener vs. Liga MX side Cruz Azul.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, sporting his new all-pink Herons kit, entered for homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and was handed the captain's armband.
Head coach Gerard "Tata" Martino also brought on midfielder Sergio Busquets – making it two of three FC Barcelona legends to debut in the club's new epoch. Left back Jordi Alba signed yesterday, but hasn't yet formally joined his new team.
But the spotlight firmly was on the GOAT at DRV PNK Stadium, with the sold-out crowd rising to its feet in anticipation of a moment that's been weeks in the making.