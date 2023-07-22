Lionel Messi debut! The GOAT subs into first Inter Miami match

The Argentine superstar made his Inter Miami CF debut in the 54th minute of Friday night's Leagues Cup group-stage opener vs. Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, sporting his new all-pink Herons kit, entered for homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and was handed the captain's armband.

Head coach Gerard "Tata" Martino also brought on midfielder Sergio Busquets – making it two of three FC Barcelona legends to debut in the club's new epoch. Left back Jordi Alba signed yesterday, but hasn't yet formally joined his new team.