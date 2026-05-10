MVP man: Carles Gil’s late heroics propel Revolution to record start

Carles Gil has played the hero once again for the record-setting New England Revolution .

"The confidence is still better and better in the moment right now. It's amazing, but we want to continue like this."

"When you win and win [after] you are losing, and then you score in the last minutes, it's many good things," Gil said in a post-match interview with Apple TV's MLS 360.

In the process, the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP helped New England set a new club record with a perfect 6W-0L-0D home record to start the 2026 season.

The Revs' legendary playmaker scored his second straight late game-winner on Saturday, striking in the 87th minute to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

"A player who has his quality can change the game at any given moment, any given game.”

Gil is now up 4g/4a on the season with 53 career regular-season goals for the Revs, tying him with Diego Fagúndez for second-most in club history.

“We spoke about Carles many times,” said Revs head coach Marko Mitrović. “Even before those three goals that he scored, [which] were decisive goals for us, I was standing here and saying that Carles was doing so many great things for us."

Gil, who converted a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time in last week's 1-0 home win over Charlotte FC , scored for the third game in a row.

Beasts of the East

Saturday's record-setting result pushed the Revs to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points - just two shy of first-place Nashville SC.

“We want to be a difficult team to play against,” said Mitrović. “We have to understand how we have to behave on the field, no matter where the ball is, in possession or out of possession.

"Our fighting spirit always has to be present.”

New England have three games left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, starting with Wednesday night's home clash against Nashville SC for first place in the East (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).