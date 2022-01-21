Matt Turner to Arsenal? Why he should go & what it means for New England, USMNT

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Taylor Twellman pulled the pin on a transfer grenade that sent shockwaves through soccer obsessives on both sides of the Atlantic.

Adding, per sources: Arsenal's bid for New England Revolution and USMNT GK is in the range of what Manchester City paid for Zack Steffen (~7m up front, add-ons to ~10m). Would be awesome deal for Turner + NE. Turner made Revs roster as undrafted free agent. Deserves this chance. https://t.co/cAqFC5eUxV

Arsenal and New England Revolution are in direct contact for Matt Turner deal, as per @TaylorTwellman . Negotiations on - talks will continue in the coming hours. 🇺🇸 #AFC More: personal terms already discussed & not an issue. It’s clubs negotiation now. Leno could leave soon. pic.twitter.com/YivJgQybB4

That’s just one man’s opinion, and God knows Bruce Arena and the Krafts aren’t hanging on my every word. So, while we wait for the saga to unfold, let’s take a step back and try to understand what Turner-to-Arsenal might mean for all the parties involved.

For Turner, who turns 28 in June, and the Revs, the timing appears to be as right as it will ever be. It’s Arsenal. When you get that offer, you say yes.

Acquire player. Develop player. Player becomes starter. All-Star. Full international. Goalkeeper of the Year and Shield winner. An offer comes in that benefits both parties. Collect millions of dollars and return to Go! This is the game MLS says it wants to play (and is getting better at playing every single day). You’ve got to let go and cash in when the timing is right.

Take the money – as much as you can possibly get, of course – and the international prestige of selling to one of the most supported clubs in the world. Pour yourself a nice glass of red wine, count your profits/GAM and pat yourself on the back for a job well done. The Revs got four of the best goalkeeping seasons in the history of the league, plus a Supporters’ Shield, from a guy they didn’t even have to use a SuperDraft pick to acquire.

My take? If he wants to go – and I assume he does – I hope the New England Revolution sell Matt Turner to Arsenal.

And so, here we are, not-so-patiently waiting for a resolution to a transfer saga that muscled its way into an already busy MLS offseason/winter window/World Cup qualification cycle to take center stage.

It seems, based on cursory Twitter sleuthing, that Arsenal might just be a literal dream job for Turner, too. Notice the #COYG (Come on you Gunners) hashtag from wayyyyyyy back in 2016, a full two years before his first MLS start when none of this would have seemed plausible, let alone possible.

Leave your naivety at the door. Careers are finite, money matters and Arsenal pay very well. Who among us would say no to multiplying our income many times over to accept a dream job? Not I! And I bet none of you would either!

Money isn’t everything, you might say, and I might agree, to an extent that changing the future of your family sort of is everything. Let’s throw the money out the window. There is a significant competitive wrinkle to consider as well.

What of Turner’s place with the US men’s national team ahead of the World Cup? Shouldn’t he be concerned about not playing regular games – one of the main points that differentiate him from Zack Steffen in the race to be Gregg Berhalter’s No. 1 in Qatar, should they emerge from the Octagonal – as the expectation is that he’d be brought to North London to replace Bernd Leno as Aaron Ramsdale’s backup?

More generally, players in their prime want to play. Why trade guaranteed minutes in New England to train and watch from the bench in England? Why not wait until an offer comes from a team that plans to make Turner their starter? Why take a risk in a World Cup year?

Why do anything if you’re afraid of failure? When your journey took you from Fairfield University to the brink of the World Cup, why not bet on yourself?

Why wait for the possibility something good will happen when something potentially great (and certainly life-changing) is right there in front of you? Why can’t Turner force his way into the Arsenal lineup over time? And if he can’t, no shame there. Wouldn’t Tim Howard’s Manchester United-to-mid-table-legend (sorry, Everton supporters) path still be on the table?

Why do American soccer fans still harbor such an inferiority complex given the growing reality of our players' place in the upper echelons of the club game? Our collective baggage is not Turner’s to bear. He has the opportunity to be an Arsenal player. He might never be able to say that again.

If he goes to the Premier League, Turner will be betting big, on himself, as he has with the Revs and with the USMNT. The difficulty will be ratcheted up. At both international and club level, may the best man win. Turner can either earn his way into the net in training or an untimely injury (knock on wood) can change the math. If he believes that can happen, who are we to say it can’t?