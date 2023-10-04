Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

It's the last midweek matchday of the 2023 regular season!
Twelve games, plenty of ramifications on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and five teams – Sporting KC, NYCFC, Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes – are on a buy.
Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC
John Herdman has officially arrived as TFC head coach, but Terry Dunfield will remain in charge for the club's next two games (and stay on Herdman's staff as an assistant).
Charlotte have won just one game since late May – a 1W-5L-9D stretch. If they can't beat this struggling Toronto side at home, their playoff dreams may be all but mathematically over.
FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Cincy fans get to celebrate the club's Supporters' Shield title, and Pat Noonan's team can move closer to the single-season points record (they're on 65, need to win out to reach 74).
New York can be bounced from the postseason. Their 13-year playoff steak hangs in the balance.
CF Montréal vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Montréal are dangerously close to falling out of the East's ninth-and-final playoff spot, stuck in a 0W-4L-2D rut. It won't get any easier against the Open Cup-winning Dynamo, though the visitors will be without star midfielder Héctor Herrera (yellow card accumulation).
New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew
A battle for the East's top-four spots! And it features Cucho Hernández, the reigning Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS.
Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United
A battle for the East's top-four spots! Philadelphia, looking to snap a streak of five straight draws, have some reinforcements on the way.
Austin FC vs. D.C. United
Both of these teams can be eliminated from postseason contention, if results don't get their way. Desperation time, anyone?
Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Will Lionel Messi (muscle injury) play for Inter Miami? He's listed as questionable on the injury report, but we have our doubts.
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
Colorado might be a prime spoiler team this time of year, going 2W-2L-1D under interim coach Chris Little (even though they're out of the playoffs and a Wooden Spoon candidate).
Dallas are holding onto the West's last playoff spot. They're unbeaten in six (1W-0L-5D), but need to start stacking up points to ensure safety.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
A battle for the East's top-four spots! There's some extra motivation at play for Orlando though:
LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
LAFC are winless in four across all competitions, but can clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night – and even reach second in the West. Would that improve the anxious feelings settling among the Black & Gold fanbase?
Minnesota aren't too much better right now, coming up on five weeks without a win (0W-3L-3D). The silver lining is Emanuel Reynoso seems back at full health, or thereabouts.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
It's must-win territory for the Galaxy, but it's not looking great that Riqui Puig (ankle) will play. They're already without five starters due to long-term injuries, mind you.
For Seattle, it's a worrying situation around star striker Raúl Ruidíaz. Any playoff-clinching win will likely come without the Peruvian international:
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
St. Louis have already clinched first in the West. Vancouver? They're within playoff-clinching territory and will hope to keep riding the success of Brian White and Ryan Gauld, their attacking duo that's combined for 25 goals and 16 assists this season.