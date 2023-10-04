Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

It's the last midweek matchday of the 2023 regular season!

Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

John Herdman has officially arrived as TFC head coach, but Terry Dunfield will remain in charge for the club's next two games (and stay on Herdman's staff as an assistant).

Charlotte have won just one game since late May – a 1W-5L-9D stretch. If they can't beat this struggling Toronto side at home, their playoff dreams may be all but mathematically over.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Cincy fans get to celebrate the club's Supporters' Shield title, and Pat Noonan's team can move closer to the single-season points record (they're on 65, need to win out to reach 74).

New York can be bounced from the postseason. Their 13-year playoff steak hangs in the balance.

CF Montréal vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Montréal are dangerously close to falling out of the East's ninth-and-final playoff spot, stuck in a 0W-4L-2D rut. It won't get any easier against the Open Cup-winning Dynamo, though the visitors will be without star midfielder Héctor Herrera (yellow card accumulation).

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew