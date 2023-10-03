Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

In Matchday 36:
- 5 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- 3 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado or…
- Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win vs. LA or…
- Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC or…
- Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win/draw vs. Minnesota or…
- Dallas lose vs. Colorado
Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Houston win at Montréal or…
- Houston draw at Montréal AND Dallas lose vs. Colorado or…
- Houston draw at Montréal AND Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver win vs. St. Louis AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado or…
- Vancouver win vs. St. Louis AND Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Orlando win at Nashville AND Columbus lose at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia
Elimination scenarios
New York will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York lose at Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Houston AND Chicago win vs. Miami or…
- New York lose at Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Houston AND D.C. win at Austin
D.C. will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- D.C. lose at Austin AND Chicago win vs. Miami AND Montréal win vs. Houston
Austin will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Austin lose vs. D.C. AND Dallas win/draw vs. Colorado or…
- Austin lose vs. D.C. AND LA win/draw at Seattle AND Minnesota win at LAFC or…
- Austin lose vs. D.C. AND LA win at Seattle AND Minnesota win/draw at LAFC