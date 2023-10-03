Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

In Matchday 36:

  • 5 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • 3 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado or…
  2. Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win vs. LA or…
  2. Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC or…
  3. Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win/draw vs. Minnesota or…
  2. Dallas lose vs. Colorado
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Houston win at Montréal or…
  2. Houston draw at Montréal AND Dallas lose vs. Colorado or…
  3. Houston draw at Montréal AND Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Vancouver win vs. St. Louis AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Colorado or…
  2. Vancouver win vs. St. Louis AND Minnesota lose/draw at LAFC
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  1. Orlando win at Nashville AND Columbus lose at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia
Elimination scenarios
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York lose at Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Houston AND Chicago win vs. Miami or…
  2. New York lose at Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Houston AND D.C. win at Austin
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. D.C. lose at Austin AND Chicago win vs. Miami AND Montréal win vs. Houston
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Austin lose vs. D.C. AND Dallas win/draw vs. Colorado or…
  2. Austin lose vs. D.C. AND LA win/draw at Seattle AND Minnesota win at LAFC or…
  3. Austin lose vs. D.C. AND LA win at Seattle AND Minnesota win/draw at LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Chicago Fire coach Frank Klopas: "The road to success is a hard one"
