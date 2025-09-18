Matchday 35: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Several Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spots can be clinched this weekend during Matchday 35.

To close out the weekend, LAFC and Real Salt Lake meet for the second time in four days.

In the latest Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown, Austin FC welcome Seattle Sounders FC to Q2 Stadium.

Orlando City host Nashville SC on Saturday in a battle for top-four positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Winless in two games, Orlando are coming off a 1-1 draw at 10-man D.C. United . Their lone goal came from homegrown and USMNT defender Alex Freeman .

The Lions are also looking to secure home-field advantage in Round One of the playoffs, then improve on making the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.

Orlando sit eighth in the Eastern Conference (48 points) and, with a win and some help, could clinch a sixth consecutive postseason berth under head coach Oscar Pareja.

A win on Saturday would not only help the club's confidence, but also clinch a playoff spot.

However, Nashville have struggled lately in MLS action. They've dropped five of their last six matches, including two straight losses. Their latest setback was a 2-1 defeat at FC Cincinnati , despite Surridge extending his Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with his 21st goal of the season.

Nashville are looking to build on Tuesday's US Open Cup semifinal win against the Philadelphia Union , a 3-1 victory where Sam Surridge bagged a hat-trick. They'll travel to Austin FC on Oct. 1 for the USOC final, vying for the club's first title and a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

A win against the Sounders would further fuel Austin, who are led in attack by homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff and DP forwards Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari .

First-year head coach Nico Estévez has the Verde & Black seventh in the Western Conference with 41 points, two points clear of the Wild Card spots. Plus, they're riding a high after Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC in the US Open Cup semifinals, courtesy of a 120th-minute game-winner from CJ Fodrey .

Under the Sunday Night Soccer spotlight, Austin hope to take a big step towards playoff qualification when hosting Seattle at Q2 Stadium.

Three weeks removed from being crowned Leagues Cup 2025 champions, Seattle lost their rematch with Miami midweek. They dropped a 3-1 decision, in which homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas scored his third goal of the year.

But the Sounders are on the verge of clinching a postseason berth, and are boosted by the return of DPs Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris. They both assisted Vargas' strike at Miami, providing a window into this team at full strength.