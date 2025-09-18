Denis Bouanga passes Carlos Vela for LAFC goals record

The Gabon international iced the Black & Gold’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake with an 88th-minute strike, racing behind the backline before finishing a breakaway.

Bouanga now has 94 goals in 144 matches (all competitions), surpassing Vela’s 93 goals in 186 matches (all competitions). The club icon, who retired earlier this year, assisted on eight of Bouanga’s goals with LAFC.

"I'm simply really happy to have surpassed Carlos' record and I'd like to thank the team for allowing me to do so," the three-time MLS All-Star said.