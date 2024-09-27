Matchday 35: How Saturday's games will impact the playoff race

As we enter Matchday 35, only six of 18 spots in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are secure. Talk about pressure!

Whether you're watching on MLS 360 or a single game during Saturday's 14-game slate, be sure to follow the specific clinch/elimination scenarios .

The race to the postseason is heating up! 🔥 Action packed Saturday with 14 games — watch with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV . pic.twitter.com/tPDbd1w4lO

Charlotte are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, extending their first season under head coach Dean Smith. They're just three points out of the East's top-four places, which grants home-field advantage to the higher seed in Round One.

After back-to-back road draws where they allowed late equalizers, Inter Miami are expected to take care of business against Charlotte . Lionel Messi , with 14g/15a in 15 matches, is back fully healthy.

D.C. are 13th in the East, but just three points below the playoff line. They'll need a big-time performance from Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Christian Benteke to stay in the hunt.

Columbus have an outside shot of winning the Supporters' Shield, with an Oct. 2 visit from Inter Miami looming large. It's a must-win for Wilfried Nancy's group, which lost Campeones Cup to Club América on penalty kicks in midweek.

LAFC 's five-game slide has dropped them to No. 4 in the West, and there's no guarantee they get home-field advantage anymore. However, Denis Bouanga & Co. carry an emotional boost from winning the US Open Cup title Wednesday night.

Cincy and Luciano Acosta seemed destined to finish No. 2 or No. 3 in the East… but which spot? They're narrowly ahead of Hell is Real rivals Columbus on tiebreakers (both teams have 56 points).

Two programming notes: Emil Forsberg is back available for the Red Bulls , while Santi Rodríguez is suspended (yellow cards) for NYCFC .

Talk about high stakes in the Hudson River Derby! The winner could jump to fourth place in the East, depending on how other results unfold.

Nashville have gone 2W-0L-1D in their last three, ending an eight-match losing streak. Maybe Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge can pull off a miraculous great escape after all.

New England are 15th in the East, technically not mathematically eliminated from the East's playoff race. But they're dead in the water, folks.

San Jose are eliminated from playoff contention and bottom of the overall league standings, averaging 0.6 points per game and winning just five of 30 matches this season. The Wooden Spoon awaits.

After going 2W-0L-1D in their last three matches, Montréal enter a stretch of four very winnable games. They're just two points below the playoff line. Late surge, anyone?

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Philly have won five of their last seven matches, emerging from the ashes to sit ninth in the East (two points above the playoff line). Quietly, midfielder Dániel Gazdag is fifth in the Golden Boot race with 17g/2a.

This is a "six-pointer" for both teams, especially Atlanta United. Alexey Miranchuk & Co. are 11th in the East, three points below the line… the clock's ticking on their season.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Austin's season is virtually done and dusted. They're 11th in the West, with one win in their last nine matches. The Sebastián Driussi-led side could get eliminated from playoff contention this weekend.

RSL are up to second in the West, looking to fend off Colorado and LAFC. After a two-plus month drought re: goal contributions, Cristian Arango (17g/12a) notched an assist last weekend.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Chicago are on pace for a seventh-straight season of playoff-less soccer. How much change awaits the Fire this offseason?

Toronto are the only team that doesn't play on Decision Day. So while they're eighth in the East (36 points), Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi's playoff future is far from secure with three matches remaining.

FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

It might be too little, too late for FC Dallas. They're five points below the West's playoff line, in 10th place with four games remaining. But with Alan Velasco and Jesús Ferreira back in the squad, hope lingers.

A top-four finish is within grasp for Orlando, who can clinch a playoff spot this weekend. They'll need Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire to step up.

Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Carried by Kelvin Yeboah scoring five goals in his first five MLS games, Minnesota are comfortably ninth in the West. Barring a late-season collapse, all that's left to determine is if they're a Wild Card team or something more.

Colorado are back in the playoffs after finishing bottom of the West in 2023. It's a remarkable turnaround during Chris Armas' first season, with second in the West achievable for Djordje Mihailovic, Zack Steffen & Co.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

We'll keep it real simple: St. Louis are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or draw. If Minnesota draw or beat Colorado, they're also out.