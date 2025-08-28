Matchday 31: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

With less than two months until Decision Day, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race reaches another level during Matchday 31.

Then, the Portland Timbers travel to Minnesota United FC as the Western Conference contenders fight for playoff positioning.

Even more, a Cincy win combined with a favorable result in the New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew match could see them secure a playoff berth.

Brenner could re-debut for Cincy; the Brazilian striker, who spent 2021-23 with the club, has returned on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese. He'll look to link up with Evander and Kévin Denkey , a dynamic duo that's combined for 29 goals and 10 assists this season.

Trailing Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia by just two points, Cincinnati hope to snap a three-game home skid across all competitions and regain Eastern Conference supremacy with a statement win at TQL Stadium.

Israeli striker Tai Baribo (16g/3a) remains in contention for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, while fullback Kai Wagner (2g/10a) and midfielder Quinn Sullivan (2g/9a) provide creativity. They also recently added former San Diego standout Milan Iloski , who has already produced 2g/1a in four games (all competitions).

The Union have been a defensive juggernaut under head coach Bradley Carnell, conceding the fewest goals in the league (26). Nobody else is below 30, making the Union the only MLS team to concede fewer goals than games played.

Philadelphia can become the first Eastern Conference team to qualify for the postseason this year via a win or draw, combined with the New York vs. Columbus result.

Whatever awaits Oluwseyi, MNUFC will look to fend off third-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC and keep making history.

The Loons have thrived with a unique style of play as the only team in the league averaging under 40% possession, hitting their opponents on the counter, set pieces and long throw-ins.

Minnesota are on pace for their best-ever MLS season, as a win would equal their highest-ever MLS point total (53 from 2019) with five matches still to play.

The trio debuted together in the starting XI during a 0-0 draw at San Diego last weekend. As they settle into their partnerships with DP midfielder David Da Costa (4g/8a), the Timbers should only become more dangerous going forward.

The playoff race is even tighter for sixth-place Portland, who enter the weekend six points back of rivals Seattle for home-field advantage (top four spots).

Son's home debut has finally arrived.

The league-record signing hit the ground running in his first three MLS games, drawing a penalty in his debut, providing an assist in his first start and claiming AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors with his first MLS goal, an unstoppable free kick in last weekend's 1-1 draw with FC Dallas.

Now, the Black & Gold faithful get their first opportunity to see the Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean icon play live in a blockbuster matchup at BMO Stadium.