LAFC's Son Heung-Min wins Goal of the Matchday

Son Heung-Min can add another first to his burgeoning MLS career, as the LAFC superstar has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 30 with 60.4% of the fan vote.

The Tottenham and South Korea legend struck a curling free kick for his first MLS goal since his record-breaking move from the English Premier League, the opening tally in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas .

2nd place, Baltasar Rodríguez (29.1%): The Argentine midfielder's first MLS goal was also spectacular, a sublime equalizing volley into the top corner during Inter Miami CF's 1-1 draw at D.C. United.

3rd place, Milan Iloski (8.4%): Iloski's first MLS goal for his new side, a low shot from distance, put the finishing touches on Philadelphia's 4-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC that moved the Union back atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

4th place, Jackson Hopkins (2.2%): Wearing the captain's armband for the first time, the 21-year-old homegrown brought the ball out of the sky with a phenomenal first touch and unleashed a venomous strike that gave D.C. a 1-0 lead over Miami.