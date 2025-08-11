Preston Judd goes Goonies mode for SJ Earthquakes | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The spirit of "The Goonies" is alive and well in San Jose, thanks to Preston Judd .

For his last-gasp goal that brought back memories of the club's Goonies-inspired run to the 2012 Supporters' Shield while keeping their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff hopes intact, Judd earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 28.

Judd gave the Earthquakes a dramatic 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC by scoring a second-half stoppage-time strike that set off a memorable celebration with fans at PayPal Park.

Shortly after Judd came on as a late substitute, Brian White appeared to salvage a road draw for the 'Caps with an 88th-minute golazo. But the Quakes wouldn't be denied, as Judd poked in DeJuan Jones' low cross inside the box in the 94th minute.

Judd, Jones and Co. jumped into the stands to celebrate with fans, in what will surely go down as one of the most heartwarming scenes of the 2025 MLS season.

"Giving up a goal, up a man, that late, it's frustrating. We never got out of the game. Right away we started attacking. We were pushing for that goal. We know we needed the goal," Judd said post-match of his late-game heroics. "Our attitude on the field showed that we were going to score a goal. I felt it. I believed in it.

"I think a lot of the players believed that we were going to score a goal to win that game," he added. "It showed and it worked out.”